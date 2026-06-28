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Lionel Messi makes more World Cup history as Argentina beat Jordan 3-1 in FIFA World Cup 2026

Argentina are scheduled to face Cape Verde in the round of 32 on Friday at Miami Gardens, while Jordan (0-3-0, 0 points) were eliminated.

Updated on: Jun 28, 2026 10:05 AM IST
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Lionel Messi scored on a free kick as a second-half substitute and Argentina delivered a 3-1 World Cup victory over Jordan in the Group J finale for each side Saturday at Arlington, Texas.

Lionel Messi came on as a substitute and scored a fantastic free-kick goal. (REUTERS)
Lionel Messi came on as a substitute and scored a fantastic free-kick goal. (REUTERS)

Giovani Lo Celso and Lautaro Martinez each scored goals in the first half for Argentina (3-0-0, 9 points), who were one of three teams to finish with a perfect record in group play along with France in Group I and co-host Mexico in Group A.

Emiliano Martinez did not make a save for Argentina as one of just two returning starters from a 2-0 victory over Austria on Monday. The side outscored their Group J opponents 8-1.

Also Read: Austria, Algeria trade goals in stoppage time, both advance at World Cup with stunning 3-3 draw

Messi came on as a substitute in the 60th minute for Lautaro Martinez and scored on a free kick through the Jordan defensive wall in the 80th minute for a 3-1 advantage. The score made him the first player to score in seven straight World Cup matches while extending his World Cup record to 19 total goals.

Mousa Altamari scored a goal and Yazeed Abulaila made one save for Jordan.

Lo Celso gave Argentina a 1-0 lead in the 19th minute when he fired a bending left-footed free kick from the top of the penalty area. Lautaro Martinez made it 2-0 in the 31st minute when he scored from the penalty spot after Julian Alvarez was fouled.

Altamari scored for Jordan in the 55th minute off a cross from Ehsan Haddad, cutting the deficit to 2-1. It was the first goal Argentina has allowed in the tournament.

Messi, who turned 39 on Wednesday, nearly scored again on another free kick from a sharp angle to the right of goal in the 91st minute.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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