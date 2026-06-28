Lionel Messi makes more World Cup history as Argentina beat Jordan 3-1 in FIFA World Cup 2026

Lionel Messi scored on a free kick as a second-half substitute and Argentina delivered a 3-1 World Cup victory over Jordan in the Group J finale for each side Saturday at Arlington, Texas.

Lionel Messi came on as a substitute and scored a fantastic free-kick goal. (REUTERS)

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Giovani Lo Celso and Lautaro Martinez each scored goals in the first half for Argentina (3-0-0, 9 points), who were one of three teams to finish with a perfect record in group play along with France in Group I and co-host Mexico in Group A.

Emiliano Martinez did not make a save for Argentina as one of just two returning starters from a 2-0 victory over Austria on Monday. The side outscored their Group J opponents 8-1.

Also Read: Austria, Algeria trade goals in stoppage time, both advance at World Cup with stunning 3-3 draw

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{{^usCountry}} Argentina is scheduled to face Cape Verde in the round of 32 on Friday at Miami Gardens, Fla., while Jordan (0-3-0, 0 points) were eliminated. Jordan were outscored 8-3 in their first World Cup. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Argentina is scheduled to face Cape Verde in the round of 32 on Friday at Miami Gardens, Fla., while Jordan (0-3-0, 0 points) were eliminated. Jordan were outscored 8-3 in their first World Cup. {{/usCountry}}

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Messi came on as a substitute in the 60th minute for Lautaro Martinez and scored on a free kick through the Jordan defensive wall in the 80th minute for a 3-1 advantage. The score made him the first player to score in seven straight World Cup matches while extending his World Cup record to 19 total goals.

Mousa Altamari scored a goal and Yazeed Abulaila made one save for Jordan.

Lo Celso gave Argentina a 1-0 lead in the 19th minute when he fired a bending left-footed free kick from the top of the penalty area. Lautaro Martinez made it 2-0 in the 31st minute when he scored from the penalty spot after Julian Alvarez was fouled.

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Altamari scored for Jordan in the 55th minute off a cross from Ehsan Haddad, cutting the deficit to 2-1. It was the first goal Argentina has allowed in the tournament.

Messi, who turned 39 on Wednesday, nearly scored again on another free kick from a sharp angle to the right of goal in the 91st minute.