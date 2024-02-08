Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? LeBron James names ‘GOAT’ in bombshell statement

Considered to be among the greatest footballers in history, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have always left fans divided when it comes to deciding who is better. Messi is currently plying his trade with MLS side Inter Miami and Ronaldo is with Saudi Pro League team Al Nassr. LeBron James named his greatest footballer of all time.

So, NBA star LeBron James decided to join the bandwagon and have his perspective on who is the greatest of all time. Speaking to ESPN, LeBron said, "Seeing Messi, the GOAT of soccer, honour the MLS with his presence is a total game-changer for us."

"His arrival not only elevates the league but also inspires a new generation of football fans in our country. It takes unparalleled dedication, work ethic and talent to achieve what Messi has, and I have nothing but respect and admiration for him. I wish him all the best," he added.

Messi recently won the Ballon d'Or award (his eighth) and also bagged The Best FIFA Men's Player (third time). He was last seen in action in Inter Miami's friendly match vs Japan's Vissel Kobe. Before that, he received plenty of criticism from fans in Hong Kong, who were left enraged by his absence in a friendly match.

Messi was left on the bench and failed to make a substitute appearance against Hong Kong XI. Meanwhile, even Luis Suarez was benched and didn't play at all. Throughout the second-half, fans chanted "We want Messi" and when it was confirmed that he would not be making an appearance, they began to shout for refunds. Then at the final whistle when Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham tried to thank the spectators for their support, fans jeered and booed at him, with thumbs-down gestures.

In a rare press conference, the Argentine apologized to fans. Speaking ahead of the Vissel Kobe match, he said, "The truth is that it was bad luck that I couldn’t (play) on the day of the Hong Kong match."

"Unfortunately, in football, things can happen in any game, that we may have an injury. It’s a shame because I always want to participate, I want to be there, and even more so when it comes to these games when we travel so far and people are so excited to see our matches," he added.