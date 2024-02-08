 Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? LeBron James names ‘GOAT’ in huge statement | Football News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Sports / Football / Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? LeBron James names ‘GOAT’ in bombshell statement

Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? LeBron James names ‘GOAT’ in bombshell statement

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 08, 2024 02:35 PM IST

LeBron James named his greatest footballer of all time in a sensational statement.

Considered to be among the greatest footballers in history, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have always left fans divided when it comes to deciding who is better. Messi is currently plying his trade with MLS side Inter Miami and Ronaldo is with Saudi Pro League team Al Nassr.

LeBron James named his greatest footballer of all time.
LeBron James named his greatest footballer of all time.

So, NBA star LeBron James decided to join the bandwagon and have his perspective on who is the greatest of all time. Speaking to ESPN, LeBron said, "Seeing Messi, the GOAT of soccer, honour the MLS with his presence is a total game-changer for us."

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Also Read | Watch: Enzo Fernandez channels inner Lionel Messi with exquisite free-kick goal in FA Cup

"His arrival not only elevates the league but also inspires a new generation of football fans in our country. It takes unparalleled dedication, work ethic and talent to achieve what Messi has, and I have nothing but respect and admiration for him. I wish him all the best," he added.

Messi recently won the Ballon d'Or award (his eighth) and also bagged The Best FIFA Men's Player (third time). He was last seen in action in Inter Miami's friendly match vs Japan's Vissel Kobe. Before that, he received plenty of criticism from fans in Hong Kong, who were left enraged by his absence in a friendly match.

Messi was left on the bench and failed to make a substitute appearance against Hong Kong XI. Meanwhile, even Luis Suarez was benched and didn't play at all. Throughout the second-half, fans chanted "We want Messi" and when it was confirmed that he would not be making an appearance, they began to shout for refunds. Then at the final whistle when Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham tried to thank the spectators for their support, fans jeered and booed at him, with thumbs-down gestures.

In a rare press conference, the Argentine apologized to fans. Speaking ahead of the Vissel Kobe match, he said, "The truth is that it was bad luck that I couldn’t (play) on the day of the Hong Kong match."

"Unfortunately, in football, things can happen in any game, that we may have an injury. It’s a shame because I always want to participate, I want to be there, and even more so when it comes to these games when we travel so far and people are so excited to see our matches," he added.

Catch all the Latest Asian Games 2023 News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On