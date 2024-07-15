Lionel Messi's pain turns into jubilation, lets out raw emotions during Argentina's Copa America title celebration

Lionel Messi was left inconsolable as he broke down in tears after being forced off injured during the second half of the Copa America 2024 final between reigning world champions Argentina and Colombia at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. However, in less than an hour's time, all his tears and pain turned into jubilation as Argentina successfully defended the title and became the most successful team in the history of Copa America with a 1-0 win in extra-time. Lionel Messi during his celebration after Argentina lift Copa America

The match, which was delayed by more than an hour after thousands of ticketless fans tried to enter the venue, was a cagey affair over 90 minutes before the deadlock was broken in the extra-time. Substitute Lautaro Martinez, the tournament's leading goal scorer, collected a precise through ball from Giovani Lo Celso before lifting his effort over advancing Colombia goalkeeper Camilo Vargas in the 112nd minute to spark wild celebrations among Argentina fans.

Colombia failed to find the equaliser in the remaining eight minutes of the match, in a bid to force a penalty shootout as Argentina lifted the Copa America title for the 16th time in history, going past Uruguay (15), to become the most successful team in the tournament ever.

With the referee blowing the final whistle, Messi, who was still in pain owing to the swelling in his ankle region, and only minutes ago joined the remaining of his teammates, limping off the bench, on the sideline, let out raw emotions as he roared in jubilation. The Argentine captain then joined his teammates, who broke into a wild celebration in Miami.

Argentina's latest triumph comes on the back of their wins at the 2022 World Cup and 2021 Copa America and gave the eight-times Ballon d'Or winner the perfect sendoff in what is likely his last international tournament.

The win also saw Argentina end a record 28-match unbeaten streak for Colombia, whose last loss also came against 'La Albiceleste' in February 2022.