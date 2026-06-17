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'Lionel Messi reminded us why he is who he is': Henry, Ibrahimovic left gobsmacked by Argentina captain's masterclass

After Messi's stunning World Cup opener against Algeria, Henry once again praised his former teammate, while also praising Argentina as defending champions.

Updated on: Jun 17, 2026 01:23 pm IST
Written by Aditya Maheshwari
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Lionel Messi once again became the centre of attention as Argentina began their World Cup title defence with a commanding 3-0 victory over Algeria, inspired by a brilliant hat-trick from their captain. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner rolled back the years to produce one of the standout performances of the tournament, scoring the first World Cup hat-trick of his career and drawing level with Miroslav Klose as the competition's joint-highest scorer. With his 39th birthday just days away, Messi showed no signs of slowing down. Sharp, decisive and influential throughout the match, he tormented the Algerian defence and once again demonstrated why he remains the driving force behind the world champions. It was a performance that underlined both his enduring class and Argentina's ambition to retain the trophy.

Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick against Algeria.(Getty Images via AFP)

Having shared the pitch with Messi at Barcelona and watched his brilliance from close range, Thierry Henry has always held the Argentine captain in the highest regard. After Messi's stunning World Cup opener against Algeria, Henry once again praised his former teammate, while also praising Argentina as defending champions.

Speaking on Fox Sports, Henry said, “We said before the game that this guy (Messi) and the guy we are going to see tomorrow (Ronaldo) are both on the moon. He reminded us why he is who he is and Argentina also reminded us why they are the holders and let’s not forget about them. But Leo is just different.”

Also Read - The last dance? Lionel Messi is playing like he never wants the music to stop

“Messi is special”

"I said it, watch and enjoy and that’s what we did. Today was a day full of stars and they delivered," Ibrahimovic said on Fox Sports.

 
thierry henry lionel messi world cup argentina
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home / Sports / Football / 'Lionel Messi reminded us why he is who he is': Henry, Ibrahimovic left gobsmacked by Argentina captain's masterclass
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