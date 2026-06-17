The last dance? Lionel Messi is playing like he never wants the music to stop

Lionel Messi has still got it. Even as he closes in on 39, he has arrived at this World Cup with a point to prove. The Argentina captain is showing every player and every team that he remains among the very best in the game. His performances suggest he is nowhere near ready to step aside, and he looks determined to lead Argentina's title defence from the front. For all the talk about a new generation taking over, Messi is making it clear that dethroning him will not be easy, even at this stage of his remarkable career. Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick against Algeria. (Getty Images via AFP)

It was not easy being Messi before the 2021 Copa America. For years, he faced criticism for failing to win a major trophy with Argentina despite building one of the greatest club careers football has ever seen at Barcelona. That narrative finally changed in Brazil when Argentina lifted the Copa America and Messi got the international title many believed he deserved. From that point, the bond between Messi and the national team seemed stronger than ever. Argentina played for their captain, fought for every ball and gave everything to help him succeed, while Messi responded by leading from the front.

He arrived at the 2022 World Cup carrying enormous expectations and delivered in spectacular fashion, guiding Argentina to the title while producing decisive performances throughout the tournament. Many expected him to step away from international football after finally completing the sport by winning the World Cup, but Messi had other ideas.

His move to MLS after leaving Paris Saint-Germain led to questions about whether he could still perform at the highest level and remain Argentina's main man. Yet when the 2026 World Cup began, he quickly silenced those doubts. Despite coming into the tournament after recovering from a hamstring issue, Messi looked sharp, fit and fully in control. In Argentina's opening match, he reminded everyone why he remains the heart of the world champions and why writing him off has always been a dangerous mistake.

Messi thought he had opened the scoring in the sixth minute when he rounded Algeria goalkeeper Enzo Zidane and found the net, only for the offside flag to cut short the celebrations. It did little to slow him down. The Argentina captain continued to trouble the Algerian defence with his movement, close control and ability to find pockets of space. His reward came in the 17th minute when he unleashed a thunderous strike from outside the box. Enzo got a hand to it, but the power behind the effort was simply too much as the ball flew into the net. It was a goal of the highest quality, and the entire stadium rose to applaud. As thousands celebrated around him, Messi was seen with tears in his eyes, a reflection of what the moment meant on the opening night of his sixth World Cup.

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Even after breaking the deadlock, he showed the same hunger that has defined his career. He tracked back, pressed opponents and remained heavily involved. At the same time, he could often be seen walking between phases of play, scanning the field and studying defenders' movements. It is something that once attracted criticism, but over the years, many have come to understand that it is part of how he reads the game and identifies spaces others fail to notice.

Argentina carried a 1-0 lead into the interval, and with Algeria having competed well in the first half, there was still a sense that the contest remained alive. Messi ended those hopes after the restart. In the 60th minute, he reacted quickest after an Alexis Mac Allister effort was saved by Enzo, charging in to convert the rebound and double Argentina's lead.

But he was not done. With history in sight, Messi chased something he had never achieved before at a World Cup. In the 76th minute, he completed his first World Cup hat-trick with a superb left-footed finish that curled beyond the goalkeeper and into the far corner, a trademark Messi goal that capped another unforgettable night.

Lionel Messi now joint-highest goal-scorer in World Cup history The hat-trick took Messi to 16 World Cup goals, drawing him level with German great Miroslav Klose as the joint-highest scorer in the tournament's history. It was also the first World Cup hat-trick of his career, adding another milestone to a résumé already overflowing with records and achievements. The Argentina captain also became the oldest player to score a World Cup hat-trick, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo's mark of 33 years, set when he scored thrice against Spain in 2018.

What Messi produced in Kansas City was more than just a brilliant individual display. It was a statement from both the player and the defending champions. Argentina arrived at the tournament determined to retain their crown, and their captain made it clear that they would not surrender it easily. At 38, Messi looked as influential and decisive as ever, dictating the game and delivering when his team needed him most.

His performance earned admiration from across the football world. Even Erling Haaland, who scored a brace for Norway in their victory over Iraq on the same day, took time to salute the Argentine star. Haaland described Messi as a "madman" on social media, a tribute to the remarkable standards he continues to maintain at an age when most players have long stepped away from the spotlight.

The message is clear - Lionel Messi still rules the game!