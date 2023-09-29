Lionel Messi’s retirement plan revealed: Report

Argentina’s World Cup-winning skipper Lionel Messi seems to have finally decided the club where he would retire. After capping off a sensational stint in European football, Messi decided to move to Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami this summer. Messi’s current Inter Miami deal is set to expire in 2025 and a report published by El Nacional claimed that the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has no intention of retiring in the United States. The El Nacional article went on to suggest that Messi will leave Inter Miami two years later. The report stated that the legendary Argentine footballer will hang up his boots at his childhood club Newell's Old Boys located in his hometown Rosario.

Messi’s current Inter Miami deal is set to expire in 2025(Getty Images via AFP)

Lionel Messi did spend the initial phase of his career at Newell's Old Boys. Messi had to leave the Argentine club at the age of 13 in a bid to move to Spain where he signed for Catalan giants Barcelona. Having spent 20 years at Barcelona, Messi established himself as one of the legends of the club.

During his time at Barcelona, Messi became the club's record appearance holder and top scorer, netting 672 goals in 778 matches. He went on to win four Champions League and 11 LaLiga titles in Barcelona jersey.

Messi’s glorious stint at Barcelona came to an end in 2021 after the team management failed to finalise a new deal with the Argentine. Following his Barcelona stint, Messi decided to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Messi became a free agent this summer after his PSG contract expired. There were rumours of Messi scripting an emotional return to Barcelona this year. But quashing all speculation, Messi announced his move to the MLS club Inter Miami.

Messi’s summer transfer to Inter Miami has so far proved to be quite remarkable. Messi has already guided Inter Miami to their maiden Leagues Cup triumph this season. Having played 12 matches so far for the Herons, Messi has netted 11 goals across all competitions. In MLS, Messi has recorded two assists and one goal till now.

Lionel Messi is currently nursing an injury and he could not take part in Inter Miami’s last game against Houston Dynamo in the U.S. Open Cup final. Inter Miami had to suffer a 1-2 defeat in that game. “He elevates everyone, and I saw a little bit when Wayne Rooney came to D.C. United, and when he was on the field, it just was different. You're going to battle with a legend, a guy that you can believe in and that has just won everything," Dynamo head coach Ben Olsen was quoted as saying by CBS when asked what was different playing against Inter Miami without Messi.

