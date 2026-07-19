Lionel Messi sends one last message before World Cup final and it's impossible to ignore

Lionel Messi had a special message for the Argentina national team ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup final against Spain. The defending champions defeated England in the semi-finals, while Spain booked their place in the title clash with a 2-0 victory over France. Messi has been Argentina's difference-maker at this World Cup and was their standout performer in the semi-final. After England scored the opening goal, he provided two assists as the South Americans sealed a 2-1 comeback victory.

Lionel Messi had an emotional message for fans. (Instagram)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: Alan Shearer blasts FIFA's 'player welfare' claims with scathing rant, demands World Cup third-place playoff be scrapped

‘A family’

Ahead of the final, the Argentina captain posted a group photo featuring the players and coaching staff. He captioned it as, "The nicest thing about all these years was never just the titles, but all the way. Share the day to day with this group, compete together, get up in the difficult moments and enjoy every step."

"Thanks to each of my teammates, the technical staff and all the people who work every day to keep this National Team a family. Whatever happens tomorrow, this group has already written a story that we will never forget and that no one can erase.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “COME ON ARGENTINA” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “COME ON ARGENTINA” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Kylian Mbappé overtook Messi in the Golden Boot race after scoring twice in the third-place playoff against England. Mbappé also leads the World Cup's all-time goalscoring chart with 22 goals. Messi will hope to reclaim the record in the final, in what is also likely to be his last World Cup match. Speaking ahead of the match, Messi praised his side's semi-final win over England.

"We experienced something special - we could feel it right from the national anthem," he said. "The fans wanted this victory more than any other because of what it means to face England in a semifinal and reach another World Cup final. I know how happy people in Argentina are. My mom and my family sent me pictures of people celebrating. I’m very proud and happy to be able to give the Argentine people this special joy."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Messi gave no indication, though, that this would be his last World Cup match. "I’ve been preparing and training for a year now, and I knew I was going to give it my all to be in the best possible shape," he said.

"Right now, I just want to enjoy myself. I’m not talking about my last World Cup or anything like that. This team always gives its all and owes nothing to anyone. This team never stops trying. We went out to win it with our football and determination, and we’re in another World Cup final," he added.