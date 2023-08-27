Lionel Messi sits out MLS debut as Inter Miami faces Red Bulls, New York fans dissapointed

Football devotees in the New York area who hoped to see Lionel Messi play on Saturday night were disappointed, as the international superstar did not start the game and his availability was uncertain for Inter Miami’s match against the Red Bulls in Harrison, N.J.

Aug 26, 2023; Harrison, New Jersey, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) takes a free kick against the New York Red Bulls during the second half at Red Bull Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

The game was supposed to be Messi’s MLS regular-season debut and his first appearance in the tri-state area since he joined David Beckham’s club from Paris Saint-Germain in July. But, he was left on the bench after playing 120 minutes in Wednesday’s win over Cincinnati FC in the US Open Cup semifinals.

The 36-year-old Argentinian forward had been instrumental in Miami’s eight-game winning streak in tournament and cup play, including a Leagues Cup title. He had scored 10 goals and assisted three more, including two in Cincinnati, where he played the whole game.

That heavy workload prompted manager Tata Martino to hint that Messi might need a rest on Saturday night as MLS play resumed.

“I understand the expectations the rest of the world has to watch him, that is undeniable,” Martino told reporters Friday at the team hotel in Hoboken.

“But I cannot act based on that because if I do I would risk doing things wrong. The only thing I am concerned about is if he is able to play. Throughout his career, he has always wanted to play every game and sometimes you have to convince him to stop so he can recover, but I don’t pay attention to external pressures when it comes to deciding if he should play or not.”

Martino also shared he wouldn’t be influenced by public or league pressure in his decision.

Another import, Sergio Busquets, also did not start the game.

Inter Miami was in a desperate situation before Messi arrived last month. They were last in the Eastern Conference and 14 points behind the ninth and final playoff spot with 12 games left.

They had played seven games in 23 days, including three that went to PKs, and Martino said Messi and other players “are reaching a physical limit” that might require some load management.

Martino also noted that Messi would miss some games to play with Argentina, the 2022 World Cup champions, next month.

Inter Miami will compete for another trophy in the US Open Cup finals against the Houston Dynamo on Sept. 27.

“I understand we have a big load with the restart of the league schedule coming off all the cup games we played, reaching the Leagues Cup final and playing the U.S. Open Cup semifinal,” Martino said.

“And we have to take that seriously, but we have had a lot to handle the past month and a half, and we must see how the players feel.”

“Some ended the Cincinnati game with minor injuries, and were tired, so that will factor in my decision on Saturday’s roster.”

The match was streamed on Apple-+ TV and was even shown on a big screen in Times Square.

Tickets were selling for huge amounts on the secondary market.

“It is inevitable that we will not have him at some point, Martino said. “This will happen at least three times this year, and next year more.

“We will have to find a solution.”