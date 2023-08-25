Who is the mysterious man guarding Lionel Messi at Inter Miami? All you need to know about the club's newest recruit

With 10 goals in eight matches, Lionel Messi has so far done an incredible job in the United States. Messi’s summer move to Inter Miami helped the Major League Soccer (MLS) side remain unbeaten in the last eight games. Moreover, Messi has played a key role in guiding the Herons to their first-ever Leagues Cup triumph earlier this month. However, apart from Messi, there is another figure arresting some serious attention; none other than the Argentine’s personal bodyguard, Yassine Chueko. According to media reports, Inter Miami co-owner and legendary English midfielder David Beckham has hired a former soldier and MMA fighter Chueko to protect Messi. Lionel Messi after Inter Miami's US Open Cup semi-final(AP)

Chueko, thanks to his towering presence and sturdy physique, has been spotted by fans keeping a close eye on Messi. In a now-viral video, Chueko was seen running down the touchline while Lionel Messi was on the field during a match against Cincinnati.

Yassine Chueko was even located sprinting down the sideline to closely follow Lionel Messi during Inter Miami’s post-goal celebrations. Apart from the football pitch, Chueko was even seen shadow-marking Messi waiting by the entrance of Inter Miami’s team bus, ahead of a game.

An article published by Marca reported that Chueko is well-versed with taekwondo and boxing. Daily Mail quoted La Nacion claiming that Chueko is a former US soldier. With a background in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), Cheuko is understood to have served in Iraq and Afghanistan. The former Navy Seal with combat experience, Cheuko was hired by Beckham to protect Messi from the pitch invaders.

Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas had previously underlined the need to beef up Lionel Messi’s security. “Security will obviously be enhanced. Players will be bussed in, going through a tunnel. All of those security protocols are already prepared both for here and away. And it’s not only for our games. It’s going to be an everyday occurrence and something we witnessed and I thought handled very well when (Messi) was here with Argentina before the World Cup. As you may recall, Argentina trained in Miami before they flew over to to Doha. We had an opportunity to see some of the Messi mania at our doors on an everyday basis during practice. So, we’re very prepared. We’ve been getting ready for this,” Mas was quoted as saying by Miami Herald.

Coming back to on-field developments, Lionel Messi has been in splendid form for Inter Miami. Having led the Herons to a famous Leagues Cup victory, Messi guided Inter Miami to the final of the Open Cup earlier this week. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is yet to make his debut in the MLS.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more. ...view detail