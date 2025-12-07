Lionel Messi sparkles in Inter Miami's first-ever MLS Cup trophy, earns MVP with 3-1 win: ‘Moment I’ve been waiting for'

Lionel Messi celebrates lifting the MLS Cup with his teammates.(AP) Lionel Messi assisted twice and was involved in all 3 goals as Inter Miami put a cap on a strong playoff run to lift their first Cup with a 3-1 win. Lionel Messi capped another tremendously successful year as he helped Inter Miami CF to a maiden MLS Cup victory with a 3-1 win over Vancouver Whitecaps in the final. Involved in all three goals and involved in the third, Messi continued to be a step above all his opponents as he lifted the most significant club trophy in the American domestic football system.

While Messi has lifted two trophies with Miami in the 2023 Leagues Cup and 2024 Supporters’ Shield for best MLS regular season record, the big trophy domestically was always the MLS Cup postseason. After finishing one point short of finishing first in the league again, Miami entered the playoff bracket and made mincemeat of their Eastern Conference opponents and earned the chance to host the final against Vancouver Whitecaps at home at the Chase Stadium.

Things started perfectly for Messi and Miami in the first 10 minutes, as his quick feet and early pass allowed Miami a 2v2 in the box. Tadeo Allende opted for a square pass across goal, and unfortunate defender Edier Ocampo got in the way and bundled into his own goal for 1-0.

Trailing, Whitecaps had their best phase of the game in search of an equaliser. They regularly threatened Miami goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo in the goal, who made a couple of sensational saves, but had to wait until the hour mark to get their goal back. A slick passing move found Ali Ahmed with oceans of space on the left side of the box, where he wrong-footed Rios Novo and found the net.

Soon after, Vancouver seemed to take the lead, as Emmanuel Sabbi powered through the Miami defence and fired a shot that seemed destined for goal. It hit one post before ricocheting into the other – as statistically unlikely a piece of football as can be seen at the top level. Rios Novo made another sharp save in the aftermath.

After that, with the game growing open and tiring legs, Messi found his groove. First he robbed a Vancouver defender of the ball in the final third, easily sliding through national teammate Rodrigo De Paul for a 1v1 against the keeper. De Paul made no mistake, firing it past the opposition goalkeeper to take the lead.

With Miami in the lead, Vancouver needing to commit bodies meant Messi was at the heart of the counter-attack to seal the final. Deep into injury time, Messi was picked out in the middle with runners all around him, and a simple but sensational chest down into a chipped volley over the top gave Allende plenty of time and plenty of space to roll Miami ahead 3-1.

Messi was simply on a different level on the pitch, and earned MLS Cup MVP and player of the match for his performance. Speaking after the match, Messi said of the honour: “This year, winning the MLS was one of our main objectives. The team made a huge effort - it was a very long year, with many matches - and we were up to the task all season. This is the moment I had been waiting for, and that we, as a team, were waiting for. It’s very beautiful for all of us. They deserved it.”