‘Lionel Messi still playing at a real high level’: Harry Kane's no-nonsense take on best player in the world right now

Lionel Messi continues to rule the footballing world. He recently led Inter Miami to the Supporters Shield in his first full season with the club. The Argentine superstar has been in incredible form, and despite leaving Europe, his astonishing level has not dropped much. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has netted hat-tricks in the last two matches—one against Bolivia in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and then another against New England Revolution in MLS. Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring during the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualifiers football match between Argentina and Bolivia.(AFP)

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner helped Miami break the MLS single-season points record after their 6-2 victory over the visiting New England Revolution. Miami (22-4-8, 74 points) broke the old mark of 73 points, set by the 2021 Revolution squad.

Messi, who won the Ballon d'Or last year, failed to get into the top 30 shortlist this year after leaving European football, but England skipper Harry Kane still feels that the Argentine is the best player in the world.

In a Q&A by Goal, the Bayern Munich forward was asked, "Who is the best player in the world right now?"

Kane didn't take much time to name Messi and said the recent Copa America winner is still playing football at a high level.

"Lionel Messi. He's had a fantastic Copa America again and he is still playing at real high level," Kane said.

Meanwhile, after scoring a hat-trick against Bolivia, Messi dropped a bombshell that he is at the fag end of his career though he asserted that he has not set any deadline for his future.

"I didn't set any date or deadline about my future, I'm just enjoying all this. I am more emotional than ever and taking all the love from the people because I know these can be my last games," Messi told reporters.

He further talked about the current phase of his career with the Argentina team, where he was surrounded by younger teammates.

"It's a joy to be present and appreciate this moment. Being surrounded by younger teammates, given my age, makes me feel like a kid again," Messi said. "I find myself doing silly things because I feel so comfortable. As long as I maintain that feeling and can continue contributing to the team, I plan to be here enjoying [the national team]," he added.