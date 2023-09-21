Lionel Messi suffers leg injury on Inter Miami return, substituted in 37th minute

Lionel Messi returned to Inter Miami's lineup on Wednesday night. It was a short-lived comeback.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami leaves the game during the first half during against Toronto FC at DRV PNK Stadium(Getty Images via AFP)

Messi was subbed off in the 37th minute of Inter Miami's match against Toronto, after spending a few minutes labouring with what appeared to be a leg issue.

The 36-year-old had missed two matches — one for club, the other for country — in recent days, after sitting out Argentina’s World Cup qualifying win at Bolivia on Sept. 12, and Inter Miami’s 5-2 loss at Atlanta United this past Saturday.

Fatigue was cited in both cases, but now it would appear that there is some sort of injury that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is dealing with. The game was scoreless when Messi was subbed out, and he left for the locker room before halftime.

It was the second big blow for Inter Miami on Wednesday. Jordi Alba — another celebrated midseason addition — had to leave in the 34th minute, shortly before Messi's night was over. Coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino told Apple TV's broadcast before leaving the field for halftime that the team will evaluate both players over the next few days, but offered no specifics.

Messi had a couple of chances Wednesday, and appeared to stop running somewhat abruptly after carrying the ball deep into the Toronto box in the 33rd minute. He was barely engaged after that, leaning forward at one point as if to stretch the back of his legs, then eventually took off his captain's armband — actually trying a long pass while holding the armband — before waiting for play to stop so he could depart.

He didn’t even wait to come off the field before unlacing his cleats, lowering his socks and removing his shin guards. He placed the captain's band onto the arm of DeAndre Yedlin — who was Inter Miami's captain before Messi began his stint with the team in July — and now it's anyone's guess when Messi will wear it again.

Wednesday’s match was the first of what will be six for Inter Miami in a span of 17 days. The team next plays at Orlando on Sunday, then will host Houston in the U.S. Open Cup final on Sept. 27. That will be followed by three more MLS matches in short order: against New York City FC on Sept. 30, at Chicago on Oct. 4 and playing host to Cincinnati on Oct. 7.

The daunting stretch will be even tougher if Messi isn't around. Miami entered Wednesday seven points behind DC United for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, with two matches in hand.

The Atlanta game halted what had been a 12-match unbeaten streak for Inter Miami since Messi debuted for the team against Mexican side Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup on July 21. Inter Miami had gone 8-0-4 in those 12 matches, with three of those games that ended as ties being outcomes for the team to celebrate after advancing on penalty kicks — two in the Leagues Cup, including the final against Nashville for the Miami club’s first-ever trophy, and another in the U.S. Open Cup semifinals.

Messi has now appeared in 12 matches for Miami, most of them in Leagues Cup and U.S. Open Cup competition. He had 11 goals and five assists in those appearances, and one goal with two assists in four MLS matches.

