Lionel Messi hands Neymar, Mbappe major blow as ex-Barcelona captain will leave PSG at end of season: Reports

The writing is on the wall for Paris Saint Germain (PSG) as Argentina captain Lionel Messi is reportedly leaving the Ligue 1 giants at the end of the 2022-2023 season. The record-time Ballon d'Or winner has decided not to extend his stay at the Parc des Princes and his future was already in doubt following a suspension handed by the French club. Messi was reprimanded for travelling to Saudi Arabia without the club's permission during the ongoing season.

PSG's Lionel Messi reacts during a French League match(AP)

As part of his commercial contract, Messi was in Saudi Arabia to promote tourism in the Middle Eastern country. According to multiple reports, the former Barcelona superstar was handed a two-week suspension by the Ligue 1 giants. Argentina's World Cup-winning captain is not allowed to train or play with the Kylian Mbappe-starrer side. The Argentine stalwart is also unlikely to earn his ultra-expensive wages from PSG during the suspension.

As per the latest developments, Messi has decided to part ways with the French club in the aftermath of the suspension episode. Popular football journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Messi will leave PSG at the end of the ongoing season. “There are no doubts about that anymore. Behind the scenes, it’s now understood that Leo’s father Jorge communicated the decision to PSG already one month ago due to the project. It was the final breaking point,” Romano has confirmed.

Often considered 'the greatest transfer window in football history', Messi had joined PSG by leaving La Liga giants Barcelona as a free agent in 2021. The former Barca star has scored 31 goals in 71 appearances in all competitions for PSG. The 35-year-old has netted 20 goals for PSG in all competitions this season. The Argentina captain is also the leading assist-getter (15) for PSG in Ligue 1.

