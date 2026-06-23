Lionel Messi unites all age-groups; 100-year-old woman and toddler enthralled by Argentine superstar's mastery

The match between Argentina and Austria on Monday night saw Messi score a brace, helping his team register a 2-0 win and seal qualification for the Round of 32. During the game, the cameras picked up a 100-year-old woman enjoying Mess mania as she was spotted holding a “100-year-old Messi fan", banner. She couldn't stop giggling, and the cameras soon panned to Messi, who maintained a poker face.

The 2026 edition also saw Messi registering his first hat-trick in the World Cup, and the magician continues to redefine greatness at the FIFA World Cup 2026. The veteran striker's popularity is second to none, and people of all ages are turning out in large numbers to support Messi in the USA for the tournament.

When Lionel Messi scaled the Mount Everest of football by winning the FIFA World Cup four years ago, one thought that the Argentine superstar would call time on his career and walk into the sunset. However, the soon-to-be 39-year-old continues to defy age, and his performance in the 2026 edition of the tournament has emerged as a major talking point after he continues to show the youngsters how the job is indeed done. The Argentine superstar has played just two matches in the 2026 World Cup so far, scoring five goals and becoming the leading goalscorer in the tournament's history.

That wasn't all. If there was a 100-year-old woman, there was a toddler too, who was dressed in an Argentine jersey.

The Messi brilliance Messi's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign began with a hat-trick against Algeria. This also helped him become the first male player to feature in six World Cups, and he did so in style, coinciding with his 200th international appearance for Argentina.

If the opener was a statement, the clash against Austria was another definitive remark. Despite missing an early penalty, Messi responded with composure, scoring twice in a 2-0 victory that secured Argentina's place in the knockout stage. More importantly, those goals took his World Cup tally to 18, making him the tournament's all-time leading scorer.

For Argentina, the dream of back-to-back World Cup titles remains alive, and it is all down to Messi's magic and the way the entire team continues to play for their talisman. Some players leave memories. Messi continues to create them.

Argentina will next take on Jordon on Sunday, June 28.