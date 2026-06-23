Lionel Messi’s final World Cup miracle? He has the magic, Argentina the belief: Together, they dream again

Lionel Messi continues to be the point of difference, and he is inevitable. At almost 39 years of age, Messi continues to leave opponents searching for answers. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is not just adding more records to his name; he is rewriting the history books and making sure the next generation of superstars, including Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane and Erling Haaland, will have to work even harder to reach the heights he has already achieved. Records are meant to be broken in every sport, but sometimes it is about who breaks them and when they do it. For Messi to continue reaching these milestones at this stage of his career is a reflection of his greatness, his unbelievable longevity, and the unpredictable beauty of football, which makes it unlike any other sport. Lionel Messi is carrying the Argentina team once again on his back. (AP) With his brace against Austria, Messi took his World Cup goal tally to 18, becoming the highest scorer in the tournament's history. The night began with a rare reminder that he is human. His missed penalty in the ninth minute looked like a golden opportunity to surpass Miroslav Klose's record in the easiest possible way. But perhaps that moment only made what followed even more special. A few minutes later, Messi showed why he remains different from everyone else. In the 38th minute, he produced the kind of moment the world has seen countless times but never gets tired of watching. A trademark left-footed strike, a perfectly measured curl, defenders left helpless and the goalkeeper beaten. Messi found the net, gave Argentina the lead and climbed to the top of the World Cup scoring charts with 17 goals at the time, standing alone among the greats. The celebration that followed said more than just a goal. The entire Argentine team surrounded Messi with passion, celebrating the player they trust and the leader they are willing to fight for until the final whistle. In modern football, where club commitments often dominate and players spend most of the year away from each other, such a connection is rare. But this Argentina side has something different.

Lione Messi became the highest goal-scorer in FIFA World Cup history with his first goal against Austria. (Getty Images via AFP)

Whenever they come together wearing the national colours, they look less like a group of individuals and more like a family united by a common dream. They run for each other, fight for each other and leave everything on the pitch. It feels like this team is ready to sacrifice everything for Argentina, for the badge, and most importantly, for their captain Messi. That bond is what makes this journey even more special. Also Read - Lionel Messi breaks six World Cup records in one night as Argentina beat Austria to reach knockouts Messi saved another moment of brilliance in the final moments, scoring again to complete his brace and take his tally to five goals in the opening two games of the World Cup. The move initially began with Julian Alvarez, whose effort was denied, but Messi quickly took control of the loose ball. He moved away from the goalkeeper to create space, only to find the Austrian defenders had already formed a wall in front of the goal. They managed to block his first attempt, but the ball fell kindly back to Messi. This time, there was no stopping him. He fired it into the net as the entire stadium erupted in celebration. Once again, we witnessed the iconic image of Messi breaking through the opposition’s wall, doing what he has done throughout his career: producing moments of magic when it matters most.

Lionel Messi' second goal of the match was another moment of brilliance. (Getty Images via AFP)