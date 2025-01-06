‘Lionel Messi was doing pull-ups naked, guys were around him’:

Lionel Messi is currently enjoying the farewell phase of his career at the MLS, with David Beckham co-owned side Inter Miami. Messi’s arrival saw even Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets join him in Miami. Miami’s transfer business paid off as they went from 14th in the Eastern Conference and 27th in the MLS overall in 2023, to pole position in 2024. Argentina's Lionel Messi during the warm up before a match.(REUTERS)

Meanwhile, the Argentina captain bagged 23 goals and 13 assists in only 24 fixtures. But Miami’s dominance from the regular season didn’t seep into the playoff round, as they lost to Atlanta United in the first round.

Speaking to DSportRadio, Argentine goalkeeper Oscar Ustari, who signed for Miami in September 2024, opened up about training with Messi and revealed that the Barcelona legend is still ‘unbearably competitive.’

“Messi is unbearably competitive, he is incredible at everything. There are teammates who had never seen him and are surprised. Nothing is a coincidence at that level. You see that his passion is football, training, being well and showing everyday who he is”, he said.

Lionel Messi's naked pull-ups

Ustari also went on to make a bizarre revelation about Messi and his training sessions. “He has fun doing what he does. The first day I arrived at the club, he was doing pull-ups naked, and all the guys were around him. He treats everyone equally, he’s very family-oriented. He’s a person who generates a lot for everyone. He is very involved in the academy, he is aware of everything. That is how I see it,” he said.

Messi was also named the MLS Most Valuable Player of the 2024 season, and also became Inter Miami’s all-time leading goalscorer. 2024 was the first time in almost a decade that he wasn’t nominated for the Ballon d’Or, which was won by Manchester City midfielder Rodri.

It is worth nothing that Ustari played with Messi at the 2005 FIFA World Youth Championship, where Argentina clinched gold. He was the first-choice goalkeeper for the national team in that tournament. He was also included in the 2006 World Cup, but was an unused player.