Cristiano Ronaldo shuts transfer rumours with desire of winning trophy at Al-Nassr: ‘Hard to compete with Al-Hilal but…’

Portugal star forward Cristiano Ronaldo has dropped a hint that he won't be leaving Al-Nassr anytime soon and is determined to win the trophy with the Saudi Pro League club. The 39-year-old's contract at Al-Nassar will expire at the end of the season, and the speculations are rife that he might be searching for a new club for his next challenge in the winter transfer window. Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the Saudi Pro League football match between Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.(AFP)

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner said that he is enjoying his life in Saudi and his family is also happy there.

"I’m happy and my family is happy. We started a new life in this beautiful country. Life is good, football is good. In terms of individual and collective, we are still there. We are still improving," Ronaldo told the Saudi Pro League’s official media channels.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has failed to replicate the same success from his previous clubs at Al-Nassr in terms of silverware and said it's not easy in the Saudi Pro league to compete with the likes of Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad, but he is determined to win more titles.

"It’s hard to compete with teams like Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad, but we are still there, still pushing and fighting. Football is like that; you have good moments and bad moments. But, for me, the most important thing is to be professional, to push hard, respect the club, respect your contract and believe that things will change – for Al Nassr to try to win more titles," he added.

The 39-year-old joined Al Nassr in December 2022 during the winter transfer window from Manchester United.

Ronaldo’s second spell at United ended in November 2022 following an explosive TV interview with presenter and journalist Piers Morgan. United terminated Ronaldo’s contract with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, who was critical of the Glazer family owners, the standard of facilities at the club, and then-manager Erik Ten Hag.

He has said that AFC Champions League is the one trophy on which he has set his eyes on.

“The [AFC] Champions League is something I want to win for the club. But the most important is to keep pushing and be professional,” he added.