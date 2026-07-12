Lionel Messi's emotions boil over in heated referee confrontation during World Cup quarterfinal: 'Do not disrespect me'

Emotions boiled over during Argentina's World Cup quarterfinal against Switzerland in Kansas City on Saturday, and even Lionel Messi briefly lost his cool. As the defending champions battled their way to a dramatic 3-1 extra-time victory to set up a semifinal against England in Atlanta on July 16, the Argentina captain was caught in a heated exchange with Portuguese referee Joao Pinheiro, a moment that quickly went viral on social media.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina speaks with referee Joao Pinheiro during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter Final match between Argentina and Switzerland (Getty Images via AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The incident occurred during the first half when Switzerland were preparing to take a free kick. Standing in Argentina's defensive wall, Messi appeared unhappy with the manner in which Pinheiro instructed him to move back the required distance.

Broadcast cameras captured the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner responding animatedly to the official. According to ESPN Argentina, Messi said: "Do not disrespect me. Talk to me properly, please. I talk to you respectfully."

ALSO READ: Cracks in Argentina's armour? Why England have reason to believe they can stop Messi's World Cup dream in its tracks

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Pinheiro chose not to caution the Argentina captain, and the brief confrontation had no bearing on the outcome of the match. How Messi fared against Switzerland {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pinheiro chose not to caution the Argentina captain, and the brief confrontation had no bearing on the outcome of the match. How Messi fared against Switzerland {{/usCountry}}

Read More

For the first time at this World Cup, Messi failed to score. Instead, it was Julian Alvarez who stole the spotlight, curling home a sensational extra-time strike that could easily rank among the goals of the tournament. Lautaro Martinez then put the result beyond doubt deep into stoppage time, sealing a 3-1 victory for Argentina.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Switzerland, playing in their first World Cup quarterfinal since 1954, had threatened to spring a major upset after Dan Ndoye cancelled out Alexis Mac Allister's early opener in the second half. But their hopes took a massive hit when Breel Embolo was sent off, reducing the Swiss to 10 men before Argentina finally made their numerical advantage count in extra time.

Although he did not find the net, Messi still left his mark on the contest. His outswinging corner was headed home by Mac Allister for Argentina's opener, taking the 39-year-old to 10 World Cup assists — remarkably, each one for a different goalscorer. It was also his second assist of the 2026 tournament.

Argentina will return to action on July 16 against England, and the short break before the semifinal could prove invaluable for Messi. The veteran looked visibly fatigued after another gruelling knockout outing, having played 120 minutes in the Round of 32, 90 minutes against Egypt in the Round of 16, and another 120 minutes against Switzerland while continuing to lead Argentina's bid to defend their World Cup crown.