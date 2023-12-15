Lionel Messi's jerseys worn during Argentina's 2022 World Cup victory run sold for $7.8 million

Lionel Messi's 2022 FIFA World Cup victory was one of the most historic moments in modern football history as the former Barcelona star clinched the only trophy left in his glittering career. Such was his impact in the tournament, that he received the Golden ball award and was also the second-highest goal-scorer.

A collection of six shirts, worn by footballer Lionel Messi at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, on display at Sotheby's,(AP)

A set of six shirts worn by the Argentine during his World Cup title run last year sold for 7.8 million dollars at an auction on Thursday, making them the second-most valuable jerseys ever auctioned and the highest-selling price ever for any Messi item, according to Sotheby's. The sold jerseys also included the one from the World Cup final vs France.

The only missing jerseys are the first-half one from Argentina's final group stage match vs Poland and the jersey worn during the second-half, which was probably traded with opponents.

Speaking via the jerseys' catalog, Sotherby's said, "These match worn shirts are artifacts of Messi's legacy. They symbolize the culmination of a career filled with hard work, and an undying passion for the beautiful game. Messi's 2022 World Cup journey was about more than just winning; it was about inspiring generations of footballers and "

"In the years to come, these shirts will serve as a reminder of Messi's greatness and the indelible mark he left on the world of football. Worn through the first half of each respective match, they are symbols of triumph and perseverance."

In another release, it said, "This collection of six match-worn shirts represents the seminal moment in the career of Lionel Messi and the cementing of his legacy as the greatest of all time. In the years and decades to come, this collection will serve as a reminder of what makes Messi, Messi: the ability to deliver on the biggest stage when the entire world stopped to see if he could."

