Lionel Messi's magic fuels Argentina's stunning comeback to beat England 2-1, set up World Cup final vs Spain

Lionel Messi once again proved to be Argentina's driving force, producing two decisive assists in the closing stages to inspire a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over England and send the defending champions into a second successive World Cup final. For much of the contest, England looked the more threatening side and took a deserved lead through Anthony Gordon in the 55th minute. But instead of fading, Argentina responded with greater urgency, gradually taking control of possession and pushing England deeper into their own half.

Lionel Messi produced a couple of assists to help Argentina stage another comeback. (REUTERS)

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The breakthrough finally arrived in the 85th minute when Enzo Fernandez found the equaliser after being picked out by Messi. With England struggling to withstand the mounting pressure, Argentina completed the turnaround in stoppage time as Lautaro Martinez rose to head home another Messi delivery, sealing a memorable victory and sparking wild celebrations among the holders. Messi's vision and composure in the decisive moments once again made the difference as Argentina booked a blockbuster World Cup final against Spain.

England, meanwhile, were left to rue a change in approach after taking the lead. Thomas Tuchel's side retreated into a more defensive shape in an attempt to protect their advantage, but the decision allowed Argentina to dominate possession and dictate the closing stages. Having built momentum with sustained pressure, Lionel Scaloni's tactical changes also proved decisive. The introductions of Rodrigo De Paul, Gonzalo Montiel and Lautaro Martinez injected fresh energy, while Argentina continued to attack with conviction until the final whistle. Their persistence was rewarded with two late goals, extending a tournament trend of producing crucial comebacks under pressure and keeping alive their hopes of becoming the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend the World Cup.

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{{#usCountry}} England vs Argentina Highlights FIFA World Cup 2026 England choked in final minutes {{/usCountry}}

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England struggled to cope once Argentina raised the tempo in the closing stages. With his side trailing, Messi took charge, constantly demanding the ball and orchestrating attacks from deeper positions. Argentina created a series of opportunities, although several headers failed to find the target. Their persistence finally paid off in the 85th minute when Enzo unleashed a stunning strike from outside the box to bring the holders level. Deep into stoppage time, Messi once again produced the decisive moment. Instead of cutting inside onto his favoured left foot, he surprised England's defence with a perfectly weighted cross using his right. Lautaro met it with a powerful header that beat the goalkeeper, completing Argentina's remarkable comeback.

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When the referee signalled full-time, Messi sank to his knees on the pitch and punched the air in celebration, soaking in the moment after guiding Argentina to another World Cup final.