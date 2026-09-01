Lionel Messi's retirement from international football is going to leave a massive void in Argentine football. There is no second thought about that, but if you look at the bigger picture, it is a huge blow for South American football too, which has now lost one of its last true generational superstars. For years, Messi was the one ensuring South American football continued to stand alongside European football on the biggest stage. Such was his influence that he led Argentina to back-to-back World Cup finals in his final two appearances, at a time when most of the other South American sides were struggling to match the continent's rich legacy.

LIonel Messi's Argentina won the last two Copa America titles. (REUTERS)

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South America has always been at the heart of football, with Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay carrying much of that history. It has also produced some of the biggest names the game has ever seen - Pele, Diego Maradona, Ronaldo Nazário, Ronaldinho, Neymar, Luis Suarez and, of course, Messi.

But with Messi now gone from the international stage, there aren't many left who can carry that weight. And looking at what South American football has achieved in recent years, there may not be anyone who can truly fill that space right now. Vinicius Junior is perhaps the closest name some might put forward, but even he hasn't been able to replicate with Brazil what he has achieved at Real Madrid. That gap only makes Messi's departure feel even bigger, not just for Argentina, but for an entire footballing continent.

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Deep Dive How did Lionel Messi's retirement impact Argentine football? Lionel Messi's retirement has left a significant void in Argentine football, as he was a key figure for nearly two decades. His absence raises challenges for the national team, which must learn to function without its star player who often turned difficult matches around. What does Messi's exit mean for the future of South American football? Messi's departure from international football signifies a potential decline in global interest in South American competitions, as he played a crucial role in elevating the profile of the continent's football on the world stage. Who might replace Messi's influence in South American football? While Vinicius Junior is suggested as a potential successor to Messi's influence, he has not yet achieved the same level of success with Brazil as Messi did with Argentina, highlighting the challenge of filling Messi's extraordinary shoes.

{{^usCountry}} Messi carried the hopes of South American football on his shoulders for years. Yes, there was Neymar in Brazil, and for a while, it felt like the two could carry the continent together. But Neymar's injury problems are well known, and despite being regarded as one of the most naturally gifted players of his generation, his career with Brazil never quite reached the heights his talent promised. He was there alongside Messi for a period, trying to push South America forward, but when Neymar's struggles continued, Messi kept going and took the responsibility upon himself. His performances in the 2022 and 2026 World Cups were perhaps the biggest testament to that. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Messi carried the hopes of South American football on his shoulders for years. Yes, there was Neymar in Brazil, and for a while, it felt like the two could carry the continent together. But Neymar's injury problems are well known, and despite being regarded as one of the most naturally gifted players of his generation, his career with Brazil never quite reached the heights his talent promised. He was there alongside Messi for a period, trying to push South America forward, but when Neymar's struggles continued, Messi kept going and took the responsibility upon himself. His performances in the 2022 and 2026 World Cups were perhaps the biggest testament to that. {{/usCountry}}

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For Argentina, the next couple of years are going to be tricky. Losing Messi after almost two decades will require patience, especially during the transition. The 2026 World Cup showed just how much Argentina had come to depend on him. Whenever things got difficult, Messi had a way of producing something special and getting them out of trouble. But in the final against Spain, when he didn't have his best game, Argentina struggled badly and were beaten by a Spanish side that looked superior in almost every department.

There was no real backup for Messi in Argentina's squad during the World Cup, and there probably never will be an ideal replacement for a player like him. That isn't the challenge Argentina should be trying to solve either. They simply have to find a way to function without him. Barcelona went through a similar period after Messi's departure and needed years to find their feet again. Argentina could face the same problem. They were too dependent on Messi for too long, and now they have to learn how to play without the man who made everything seem possible.

A big gap to fill in South American football

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But at the global level, South American football could take an even bigger hit. The stadiums will still be packed for the big games, and the passion for football across the continent isn't going anywhere, but the attention outside South America may not be the same anymore. Fans in Europe and Asia may not follow the Copa America or international friendlies with the same interest when Messi is no longer there to draw them in.

That is the gap South American football now has to address. Someone has to raise their hand and take that responsibility forward. Filling Messi's shoes is impossible, and expecting anyone to do so would be unfair, but the continent needs a new face to carry its football to the rest of the world. Europe already has a group of superstars doing exactly that, with Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal, Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane among the names who have consistently delivered at the highest level. South America has always had the talent; now it needs someone to step up and make the world look its way again.

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