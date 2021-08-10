Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Liverpool defender Robertson out with ligament damage
football

Liverpool defender Robertson out with ligament damage

The injury will rule the Scotland international out of Liverpool's Premier League season-opener at newly-promoted Norwich City on Saturday.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 08:18 AM IST
Liverpool's Andy Robertson(Action Images via Reuters)

Liverpool left back Andy Robertson said on Monday he had sustained ligament damage in Sunday's 1-1 friendly draw with Athletic Bilbao.

"Scan suggests nothing too major but there’s some ligament damage which will need to mend. I will be grafting every day so I can help the team again sooner rather than later," he said on Twitter.

Robertson limped off at the end of the first half of the match at Anfield as he attempted to block a cross.

Liverpool wrapped up their pre-season friendlies with a 3-1 win against Osasuna on Monday.

Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara both made their first pre-season appearances for Liverpool in Monday's match at Anfield.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
