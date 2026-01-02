Liverpool legend shocked by Indian football’s ‘current situation’ amid 2025–26 ISL delay: ‘Difficult to put into words’

The delayed 2025-26 ISL season has found itself battling another controversy. On Wednesday, the AIFF requested that clubs confirm their participation in the delayed season and the proposed format within a day, so that the Asian Football Federation could be informed about the exact number of matches to be played.

AFC requires clubs to play 24 matches in a season, including the top division league and domestic cup, so that they can participate in the Champions League 2. It is certain that clubs won't be able to meet that requirement.

Also Read: AIFF waiting for AFC response over continental slots for ISL clubs in case of fewer matches In response on Thursday, 13 of the 14 ISL clubs informed ISL that they will confirm their inclusion only if there is no participation fee. The clubs also requested that AIFF take financial responsibility for the organisational and operational costs of running the competition. The clubs also requested that AIFF ask the AFC for a one-time relaxation of the minimum requirement of 24 matches.

Reacting to the dire situation in India, former Kerala Blasters manager David James urged Indian football stakeholders to find 'the correct solution' so that the game can be protected 'long-term'.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote, “It is difficult to put into words how I feel about the current situation with football in India. Having competitive, indigenous football on TV is important, and if it spawns a competitive national team that qualifies for international tournaments; fantastic, however. Having the infrastructure for kids to grow up participating in a sport that improves their mental, physical and social development is more important.”

"My hope is that the correct solution is found, with the correct measures in place to protect the game long-term, the correct people in place to act out their fiduciary responsibilities and correct financial structures in place to promote growth.

"Like the movie, The Life of Pi, one day there will be a magnificent story about Indian football. Whether the story told is the complete truth, or a trauma induced fabrication, it will be nonetheless, from a position of regeneration", he added.

James, who represented England at the 2010, 2006, and 2002 World Cups, as well as the 2004 Euros, spent time with Kerala Blasters as player-manager in ISL 2014. He returned to the club in 2018 as manager and was sacked in the same year. He spent a majority of his career in the Premier League, notably with Liverpool from 1992 to 1999.