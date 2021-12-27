Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Liverpool quartet out of COVID isolation ahead of Leicester trip
football

Liverpool quartet out of COVID isolation ahead of Leicester trip

Liverpool's Boxing Day match at Anfield against Leeds United was postponed due to COVID-19 cases and injuries in the visiting team.
Liverpool FC players(TWITTER)
Published on Dec 27, 2021 08:23 PM IST
Reuters |

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk, Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho and Curtis Jones are back in training after going into isolation due to positive COVID-19 tests, manager Juergen Klopp said on Monday.

"Yeah, the boys who had to isolate, or had COVID, are back. That means Fab, Virgil, Curtis and Thiago," Klopp told reporters ahead of Tuesday's Premier League trip to Leicester City.

"Thiago was the latest, he came back and trained yesterday for the first time with the team. We have one young player who is now isolating and two staff.

"It's really tricky, every morning when you come in, it's a little bit like a lottery. You hope it's all fine and then one case... That's the situation, but apart from that we are fine."

Klopp's side are playing Leicester again after beating them on penalties in the League Cup quarter-finals last week. Leicester lost 6-3 to leaders Manchester City on Sunday.

"Leicester are not in a good situation. They have injuries," Klopp said.

"We went out for training when it was 4-0 and then I was told it was 4-3. Wow! They were obviously close. They are a good team and what Brendan (Rodgers) is doing is exceptional."

With African players participating in the Cup of Nations allowed to play for their clubs until Jan. 3, Klopp said he was pleased to have Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita available for Liverpool's trip to Chelsea on Sunday.

"I'm thankful for that and I think it's right. It's good the boys can play this game. After that, they have to go," Klopp said.

Liverpool are second in the table with a game in hand, six points behind Manchester City. Leicester are 10th.

Topics
english premier league liverpool
