Liverpool vs Manchester City LIVE streaming: When and where is LIV vs MCI Premier League encounter

Published on Oct 16, 2022 02:23 PM IST

Liverpool vs Manchester City LIVE streaming: The recent encounters between the two teams have been mouth-watering affairs.

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Defending champions Manchester City will face a stern test as they travel to Anfield to lock horns with Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool on a cracking Sunday fixture. City are currently placed second on the table after with seven wins from nine matches. Liverpool, on the other hand, have failed to get going this season and are struggling at the 11th position, with two wins from eight matches.

The recent encounters between the two teams have been a mouth-watering affair. Erling Haaland, who has had an incredible season so far, will once again be in focus. The Norwegian has netted 15 times in the nine matches so far in this competition. Liverpool will heavily rely on Mohamed Salah, who has not been at his best but shined bright in patches.

Here is all you need to know about Liverpool vs Manchester City:

When is Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League clash?

Liverpool vs Manchester City, Premier League clash will be played on Sunday, October 16.

Where will Liverpool vs Manchester City, Premier League clash take place?

Liverpool vs Manchester City, Premier League clash will be played at Anfield, the home venue for Liverpool.

What time Liverpool vs Manchester City, Premier League clash start?

Liverpool vs Manchester City, Premier League match will start at 9 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Liverpool vs Manchester City, Premier League clash in India?

Liverpool vs Manchester City, Premier League clash will broadcast on

Where will Liverpool vs Manchester City, Premier League match be available for streaming?

Liverpool vs Manchester City, Premier League match will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

