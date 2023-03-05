Home / Sports / Football / Liverpool vs Manchester United Live Streaming, Premier League: When and where to watch in India?

football
Published on Mar 05, 2023 07:46 PM IST

Liverpool vs Manchester United Live Streaming: The Premier League clash between Liverpool and Manchester United will be played on Sunday. The match will kick off at 10.00 PM IST.

ByHT Sports Desk

Liverpool vs Manchester United Live Streaming: In a Sunday night classic Liverpool will host Manchester United in the Premier League. Liverpool are not enjoying the best of seasons and are currently placed sixth on the points table with 39 points from 24 matches. United, on the other hand, started slow but found momentum and are placed third on the table, having secured 49 points from the same number of matches. Liverpool have won three, and played one draw and lost one in their previous five encounters. If we look at the head-to-head record Liverpool are undefeated in their previous six encounters against United at Anfield. This is the 32nd Premier League encounter between the two sides. Here's the LIVE streaming details of Liverpool vs Manchester United, Premier League:

When will Liverpool vs Manchester United, Premier League match be played?

The Premier League clash between Liverpool and Manchester United will be played on Sunday. The match will kick off at 10.00 PM IST.

Where will Liverpool vs Manchester United, Premier League match be played?

The Premier League clash between Liverpool and Manchester United will be played at Anfield, the home venue for Liverpool.

Where can I watch the live telecast of Liverpool vs Manchester United, Premier League match in India?

The Premier League clash between Liverpool and Manchester United will broadcast on Star Sports Select 1/HD.

Where can I catch the live streaming of Liverpool vs Manchester United, Premier League match in India?

The Premier League clash between Liverpool and Manchester United will live stream on the Disney + Hotstar app and website in India.

