Colombia opened their World Cup Group K campaign with a 3-1 victory over Uzbekistan at the Estadio Azteca on Wednesday, as Daniel Munoz, Luis Diaz and Jaminton Campaz struck to overcome a spirited second-half response from the tournament debutants.

Luis Diaz scored second goal for Colombia in crucial win.(AFP)

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Uzbekistan were disciplined for long periods under Fabio Cannavaro but Colombia's greater quality told in front of a crowd of over 80,000 on a cool, rain-tinged evening.

Colombia, Copa America runners-up, had early sights of goal through Jhon Arias and James Rodriguez, but Uzbekistan sat deep, scrapped gamely and waited for mistakes. Bekhruz Karimov almost profited when he burst forward, only for Jhon Lucumi to intervene before he could shoot.

Diaz had the clearest chance of the opening half when he struck the post, before Abdukodir Khusanov slid in after the winger had knocked the ball past him, taking out both the Colombian player and a pitchside cameraman who required medical treatment.

Uzbekistan's resistance finally cracked in the 40th minute.

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{{^usCountry}} Diaz gathered the ball after an attack had broken down and clipped a fine pass into the path of Daniel Munoz, who guided home a neat finish for his third international goal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Diaz gathered the ball after an attack had broken down and clipped a fine pass into the path of Daniel Munoz, who guided home a neat finish for his third international goal. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The large Colombian contingent erupted, their yellow shirts making the Azteca look and sound almost like home. Chants of "Vamos Colombia", adapted from a Club America-style chorus, rolled around the ground, while Uzbekistan's small band of supporters answered with drums of their own. FIRST WORLD CUP GOAL {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The large Colombian contingent erupted, their yellow shirts making the Azteca look and sound almost like home. Chants of "Vamos Colombia", adapted from a Club America-style chorus, rolled around the ground, while Uzbekistan's small band of supporters answered with drums of their own. FIRST WORLD CUP GOAL {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Uzbekistan improved after the break and equalised on the hour with the country's first World Cup goal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Uzbekistan improved after the break and equalised on the hour with the country's first World Cup goal. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dostonbek Khamdamov fed Eldor Shomurodov, whose shot from the right side of the box was saved low by Camilo Vargas. The goalkeeper could not hold it, however, and Abbosbek Fayzullaev nodded in the rebound from close range. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dostonbek Khamdamov fed Eldor Shomurodov, whose shot from the right side of the box was saved low by Camilo Vargas. The goalkeeper could not hold it, however, and Abbosbek Fayzullaev nodded in the rebound from close range. {{/usCountry}}

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Their joy lasted only five minutes. Gustavo Puerta released Diaz in the 65th minute and the forward side-footed across goal to restore Colombia's lead. The crowd responded with chants of "Lucho, Lucho".

Uzbekistan kept pushing. Akmal Mozgovoy shot narrowly off target in stoppage time, Karimov hit the bar with an effort from distance and Azizbek Amonov had a shot blocked after Otabek Shukurov's pass.

But Colombia had the final word, Campaz scoring at the death to settle a contest in which Nestor Lorenzo's side had 15 attempts to Uzbekistan's nine and extended their strong recent group-stage record to seven wins in eight World Cup matches.

Cannavaro, 20 years after lifting the World Cup as Italy captain, became only the fourth Ballon d'Or winner to appear at a World Cup as both player and coach, following Franz Beckenbauer, Oleg Blokhin and Marco van Basten.

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Ecuador face DR Congo on Tuesday in Guadalajara after Uzbekistan play Portugal in Houston.

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