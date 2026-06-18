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Luis Diaz dazzles as Colombia outclass Uzbekistan 3-0 to move top of Group K

Uzbekistan were disciplined for long periods under Fabio Cannavaro, but Colombia's greater quality shone in front of a crowd of over 80,000.

Updated on: Jun 18, 2026 11:01 am IST
Reuters |
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Colombia opened their World Cup Group K campaign with a 3-1 victory over Uzbekistan at the Estadio Azteca on Wednesday, as Daniel Munoz, Luis Diaz and Jaminton Campaz struck to overcome a spirited second-half response from the tournament debutants.

Luis Diaz scored second goal for Colombia in crucial win.(AFP)

Uzbekistan were disciplined for long periods under Fabio Cannavaro but Colombia's greater quality told in front of a crowd of over 80,000 on a cool, rain-tinged evening.

Colombia, Copa America runners-up, had early sights of goal through Jhon Arias and James Rodriguez, but Uzbekistan sat deep, scrapped gamely and waited for mistakes. Bekhruz Karimov almost profited when he burst forward, only for Jhon Lucumi to intervene before he could shoot.

Diaz had the clearest chance of the opening half when he struck the post, before Abdukodir Khusanov slid in after the winger had knocked the ball past him, taking out both the Colombian player and a pitchside cameraman who required medical treatment.

Uzbekistan's resistance finally cracked in the 40th minute.

Their joy lasted only five minutes. Gustavo Puerta released Diaz in the 65th minute and the forward side-footed across goal to restore Colombia's lead. The crowd responded with chants of "Lucho, Lucho".

Uzbekistan kept pushing. Akmal Mozgovoy shot narrowly off target in stoppage time, Karimov hit the bar with an effort from distance and Azizbek Amonov had a shot blocked after Otabek Shukurov's pass.

But Colombia had the final word, Campaz scoring at the death to settle a contest in which Nestor Lorenzo's side had 15 attempts to Uzbekistan's nine and extended their strong recent group-stage record to seven wins in eight World Cup matches.

Cannavaro, 20 years after lifting the World Cup as Italy captain, became only the fourth Ballon d'Or winner to appear at a World Cup as both player and coach, following Franz Beckenbauer, Oleg Blokhin and Marco van Basten.

Ecuador face DR Congo on Tuesday in Guadalajara after Uzbekistan play Portugal in Houston.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home / Sports / Football / Luis Diaz dazzles as Colombia outclass Uzbekistan 3-0 to move top of Group K
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