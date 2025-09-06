Luis Suarez's apology has no effect, Inter Miami star banned. Uruguayan to miss...

Inter Miami star striker Luis Suarez was banned for six games by the Leagues Cup Organising Committee after he spat at the Seattle Sounders staff member following the tournament final on Sunday. The Sounders defeated Inter Miami 3-0, and it was then that a brawl broke out following the final whistle. Suarez lost his temper, and he had to be taken away by his teammates and coaches. However, the Uruguayan spat on a member of the opposition staff. Luis Suarez punished for spitting at a member of the Seattle Sounders’ coaching staff(AP)

Amid the melee, Inter Miami midfielder Sergio Busquets also threw a punch at Obed Vargas, while defender Tomas Aviles was involved in some aggressive behaviour as things reached a boiling point.

According to ESPN, Busquets has also been handed a two-match ban, while Aviles will serve a three-match suspension for "participating in violent conduct."

The committee also sanctioned Seattle Sounders coaching staff member Steven Lenhart. He will serve a five-match suspension for violating Article 4.2.C of the League Cup 2025 Competition Regulations.

"In accordance with the Leagues Cup Regulations, all four individuals sanctioned will also receive fines as a result of their conduct. All suspensions must be served in the next edition or editions of the Leagues Cup until fully completed," the official statement read.

"Major League Soccer (MLS) reserves the right to impose further disciplinary actions on the players and coaching staff involved," the statement read.

Luis Suarez's apology has no effect

It must be mentioned that Suarez issued an apology for his behaviour on Friday. However, it had no effect, as he was banned for six matches.

"I made a mistake and sincerely apologise. It's not the image I want to give in front of my family, that suffers because of my mistakes, in front of my club, that also doesn't deserve seeing themselves affected by something like this," Suarez wrote on Instagram Story.

Following the spitting incident, Inter Miami also released a statement, saying the club "condemns the altercations that took place following the conclusion of the Leagues Cup Final."

It must be noted that the League Cup is held each summer between MLS and Liga MX clubs, and as a result, the suspension will not apply until the 2026 edition. The Inter Miami contracts of both Suarez and Busquets are set to expire at the end of the season.