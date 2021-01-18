Man Utd making progress but still have work to do, says Keane

Manchester United's battling 0-0 draw with Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday is a mark of their progress under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but those are the kind of games they have to win if they are to become Premier League champions, former captain Roy Keane said.

United are two points clear at the top as they look to win the title for the first time since 2013.

"The progress they've made over the last six months, and to even discuss that Man United are at the top of the table,... there's been real progress," Keane, who won seven league titles with United, told Sky Sports.

"The next part is the hardest part. If you want to win the league, you have to win these tight games. They haven't quite shown that yet.

"But overall, I'd be pleased with their performance. They showed a good mentality. The back four was brilliant."

Former United defender Gary Neville said reigning champions Liverpool and second-placed Manchester City were still the best two teams in the league.

"The slim chance they have to win this league will depend on something like Paul Pogba delivering a cameo of two or three months of brilliance, which he is capable of," Neville said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON