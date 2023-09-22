Man Utd players 'still seething' over David de Gea's unceremonious ouster as Onana endures troubled start: Report

Despite all hopes and a sense of renewed vigour, it has been a disheartening start for Manchester United this season. Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana was found at fault during their Champions League opening encounter against Bayern Munich. The Red Devils’ Champions League campaign got off to a disappointing start after they were defeated 4-3 by the German side. Onana, who signed on a £47.2 million deal from Inter Milan this summer, committed a costly error after Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane's shot somehow found the back of the net. It is now being learnt that the Manchester United team were left furious with the team management for not retaining their former shot-stopper David De Gea this season.

David de Gea playing for Manchester United during 2022/23 season(AP)

A report published by SunSport claimed that the Manchester United squad was left angry when De Gea was shown the door earlier this summer having spent 12 years at Old Trafford. According to media reports, a section of the Manchester United squad is still not quite happy with the manner in which the Spanish goalkeeper was treated.

De Gea left Manchester United this summer after failing to find a new contract with the club. Having joined Manchester United from Atletico Madrid in 2011, the 32-year-old made 545 appearances for the club.

De Gea won five major titles, including the Premier League and Europa League, during his illustrious stint at Manchester United. He earned the Premier League golden glove last season having kept most clean sheets in the competition. De Gea is without a club, at this point in time.

Manchester United completed the signing of Cameroonian international Andre Onana as David De Gea’s replacement during the summer transfer window. Onana signed a five-year deal at Manchester United with an option of a further year.

Onana, however, did not have a smooth start to his career at Manchester United. Onana was criticised severely for making poor judgment during a pre-season friendly against Lens. During his Premier League debut against Wolves, Onana committed a foul on Austrian striker Sasa Kalajdzic. Match referee Simon Hooper initially rejected Wolves’ claims of a penalty. The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) Michael Salisbury also checked for a spot kick but did not have enough evidence to overturn Hooper’s original decision.

Situation got worse for Onana who did not seem quite promising during the Champions League fixture against Bayern Munich. Following the game against the Bavarian giants, the 27-year-old himself confessed that he was responsible for his side’s loss.

“It's difficult to lose this way because I feel in the beginning, we started very good. After my mistake, we lost the control of the game. It's a difficult situation and for me especially because I'm the one who let the team down. But the team was very good; I think it's because of me that they didn't win this game. We just have to move on. This is the life of the goalkeeper and, if we didn't win today, it is because of me,” Onana told TNT Sports, as per news agency Reuters.

Manchester United have faced three defeats in the first five matches of a Premier League campaign for the first time since 1989-90. In their next match, Erik ten Hag’s men will be up against Burnley in the Premier League this weekend.

