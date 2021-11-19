Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne tests positive for coronavirus

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne (Pool via REUTERS)
Kevin De Bruyne contracted the coronavirus while on international duty with Belgium and is isolating, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said Friday.

Guardiola said De Bruyne found out on Wednesday that he had tested positive. He is back in England and is vaccinated.

The midfielder will miss the Premier League game against Everton on Sunday as well as the Champions League group game against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

“Hopefully the symptoms will be minor and what's important is he comes back," Guardiola said. "When he comes back and is negative, he will start again to train with us as soon as possible.”

De Bruyne played for Belgium at home against Estonia on Saturday and at Wales on Tuesday.

Guardiola also said forwards Jack Grealish and Phil Foden sustained injuries on duty with England's national team. Grealish is set to miss the Everton game but Foden hasn't been ruled out.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
