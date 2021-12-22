Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy charged with seventh count of rape

Benjamin Mendy, 27, has now been accused of eight offences against five women, which includes seven counts of rape.
Manchester City player Benjamin Mendy
Published on Dec 22, 2021
Reuters |

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has been charged with an additional count of rape in addition to earlier charges of rape and sexual assault, British media reported on Wednesday. 

Mendy, 27, has now been accused of eight offences against five women, which includes seven counts of rape. 

The charges against Mendy are alleged to have taken place between October 2020 and August 2021. The latest charge is related to a new complainant and is alleged to have taken place in July. 

Mendy last played for City against Tottenham Hotspur on August 15 and was suspended by the Premier League club later that month. He has been in custody since he was arrested in August. 

France international Mendy signed for City from Ligue 1 side AS Monaco in 2017 for a fee in the region of 52 million pounds ($69.25 million). 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
