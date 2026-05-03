Manchester United beat Liverpool to secure Champions League qualification

Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo struck late to seal a dramatic 3-2 Premier League victory over rivals Liverpool on Sunday as the home side secured their return to the Champions League next season after a two-year absence. Kobbie Mainoo lifts Manchester United to a 3-2 win over rivals Liverpool. (AFP)

Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo had hauled Liverpool level in the second half after costly United errors, but Mainoo had the final say with a strike from the edge of the 18-yard box in the 77th minute to send Old Trafford into raptures.

The win moved third-placed United onto 64 points with three games remaining, while fourth-placed Liverpool still have work to do to clinch a place among Europe's elite next season and are level on 58 points with fifth-placed Aston Villa, who have a game in hand.

United got off to a great start, with Matheus Cunha scoring in the sixth minute and Benjamin Sesko doubling their lead eight minutes later. Szoboszlai pulled one back in the 47th minute after Amad Diallo gave the ball away on the halfway line, and Gakpo levelled nine minutes later when Senne Lammens passed the ball straight to Alexis Mac Allister, and Gakpo slotted into the open net, setting up a nervy ending punctuated by Mainoo's heroics.