Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Football / Manchester United can bounce back from adversity: Nemanja Matic
football

Manchester United can bounce back from adversity: Nemanja Matic

Manchester United are five points behind leaders Chelsea ahead of a tough fixture list, starting with Wednesday's Champions League clash against Atalanta at Old Trafford.
Manchester United players Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic (Reuters/File)
Published on Oct 17, 2021 03:47 PM IST
Reuters |

Manchester United are capable of producing a good run against tough opponents in the coming weeks to soothe the disappointment of Saturday's 4-2 Premier League defeat at Leicester City, midfielder Nemanja Matic said.

The result stretched United's winless league run to three games and left them five points behind leaders Chelsea ahead of a tough fixture list, starting with Wednesday's Champions League clash with Italian side Atalanta at Old Trafford.

United then host Liverpool and play Tottenham Hotspur away before the reverse fixture with Atalanta and the Manchester derby against champions City, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer under growing pressure.

"Everyone is sad, everyone is with their head down at the moment," the Serbian told United's website (www.manutd.com) on Sunday. 

"It’s time to stick together, to analyse this game as soon as possible, then to think about the next one, which is in three or four days against a very good side, Atalanta. 

RELATED STORIES

Manchester United are capable of producing a good run against tough opponents in the coming weeks to soothe the disappointment of Saturday's 4-2 Premier League defeat at Leicester City, midfielder Nemanja Matic said.

The result stretched United's winless league run to three games and left them five points behind leaders Chelsea ahead of a tough fixture list, starting with Wednesday's Champions League clash with Italian side Atalanta at Old Trafford.

United then host Liverpool and play Tottenham Hotspur away before the reverse fixture with Atalanta and the Manchester derby against champions City, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer under growing pressure.

"Everyone is sad, everyone is with their head down at the moment," the Serbian told United's website (www.manutd.com) on Sunday. 

"It’s time to stick together, to analyse this game as soon as possible, then to think about the next one, which is in three or four days against a very good side, Atalanta. 

|#+|

"It’s also going to be hard. We are very disappointed, but I think that, in the future, we will show we are much better than this.

"Every next game is the most important, every next game is a new challenge, an opportunity to show your qualities. We’re going to take responsibility. We’re going to step up and see what we can do. I’m sure that we can do a lot."

Matic apologised to United fans for the team's shambolic performance against Leicester.

"We are sorry for them. They support us, especially away and they are top. They deserve much, much better than this."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
manchester united nemanja matic english premier league
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Chhetri credits youngsters in Indian team for SAFF C'ships triumph

Chelsea stay top ahead of Liverpool and City, United stumble

India win SAAF Championship for 8th time, Chhetri equals Messi with 80 goals

Broja's first Premier League goal earns Southampton first win of season
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP