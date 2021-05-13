Home / Sports / Football / Manchester United fans protest again outside Old Trafford
Manchester United fans protest again outside Old Trafford

Fans setting off flares are protesting against the owning Glazer family following the club's part in a failed attempt to launch a European Super League last month.
AP | , Manchester
PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 11:25 PM IST
Manchester United fans protest again outside Old Trafford

Hundreds of Manchester United fans are protesting outside Old Trafford ahead of the team's match against Liverpool, which was postponed two weeks ago due to unrest.

There was a stronger policing presence outside the stadium on Thursday after some fans managed to get inside and stormed the pitch on May 2.

Fans setting off flares are protesting against the owning Glazer family following the club's part in a failed attempt to launch a European Super League last month.

Co-owner Joel Glazer has pledged to engage more with fans going forward.

Hundreds of Manchester United fans are protesting outside Old Trafford ahead of the team's match against Liverpool, which was postponed two weeks ago due to unrest.

There was a stronger policing presence outside the stadium on Thursday after some fans managed to get inside and stormed the pitch on May 2.

Fans setting off flares are protesting against the owning Glazer family following the club's part in a failed attempt to launch a European Super League last month.

Co-owner Joel Glazer has pledged to engage more with fans going forward.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
