Manchester United teammates turn against Cristiano Ronaldo, 'annoyed' players push for his transfer

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United teammates have reportedly turned against him as speculation increases that the Portugal attacker could leave the Premier League club. According to The Sun, Ronaldo's behavior and attitude has annoyed many players within the Manchester United dressing room, with many also feeling that his transfer speculation is hurting the squad's morale.

Speaking to The Sun, a source from the club said, "It is really starting to annoy a lot of players now. He does have his allies in the camp but a lot are fed up with how he is going about things."

Also Read | Watch: Messi, Mbappe both hit woodwork in same attack during PSG's 1-1 draw

It is also being reported that Napoli are trying to sign Ronaldo with forward Victor Osimhen joining United in a swap deal. Despite the reports, Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti has denied such a move. Speaking at a press conference, he said, "If you’re asking me if I’d like to work with Ronaldo, I tell you no coach would say no to that. However, if we go into those areas the journalists like to fill in for themselves, then as Osimhen’s agent said, there are no negotiations."

"Speaking to (President Aurelio) De Laurentiis, he told me that he received no offer, so let’s remain as realistic as possible here and take into consideration only things that could happen. There are only a few days left in the transfer window, it seems unlikely that could go through. There is nothing concrete at the moment", he further added.

Meanwhile, a journalist from Italy has cast doubts over such rumours. Via Corriere dello Sport, Ivan Zazzaroni said, "Ronaldo does not want to come to Napoli, I know for sure. Not because of the city of Naples or for the Napoli fans, but because he believes that Napoli cannot guarantee him the passage to the knockout rounds of the Champions League. Sporting Lisbon never considered it even for a second. I can tell you with certainty that he does not want to come to Naples."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON