Mbappe remains a PSG player, says club president

Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 03:52 PM IST
French soccer player Kylian Mbappe remains a Paris Saint-Germain player following the club's signing of Argentine attacker Lionel Messi, the club's president said on Wednesday.

Messi's arrival at the club adds one of the best players of his generation to an already formidable PSG attack that includes Brazil's Neymar and French World Cup winner Mbappe.

Asked about Mbappe's future, Nasser al-Khelaifi said: "He's a Paris player."

PSG could sell Mbappe, in part to recoup some of the costs of Messi's salary package, some commentators have said.

