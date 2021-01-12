IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Football / 'Mega tough' but Liverpool can retain title without being at best, says Fowler
Soccer Football - Champions League - Quarter Finals and Semi Finals Draw - Nyon, Switzerland - March 15, 2019 Liverpool club ambassador Robbie Fowler before the draw REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/Files(REUTERS)
Soccer Football - Champions League - Quarter Finals and Semi Finals Draw - Nyon, Switzerland - March 15, 2019 Liverpool club ambassador Robbie Fowler before the draw REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/Files(REUTERS)
football

'Mega tough' but Liverpool can retain title without being at best, says Fowler

The Anfield side triumphed last season with seven games to spare but have looked less dominant this campaign though they remain level on points with Manchester United, who have a game in hand, at the top of the Premier League standings.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 05:49 PM IST

Liverpool are nowhere near their imperious best but Juergen Klopp's team can still accomplish the "mega tough" task of successfully defending their Premier League title this season, club great Robbie Fowler told Reuters on Tuesday.

The Anfield side triumphed last season with seven games to spare but have looked less dominant this campaign though they remain level on points with Manchester United, who have a game in hand, at the top of the Premier League standings.

"It's mega mega tough, it really is," former England striker Fowler said in a Zoom interview. "Last year, you actually demoralised every team in the Premier League.

"It is lot closer, and it will be a lot more difficult because teams want to beat them, teams are doing everything they can.

"It's really tough but I still think they can do it."

Fowler, currently managing SC East Bengal in the Indian Super League, was pleasantly surprised how Liverpool managed to remain at top of the table despite not being at their best.

"Liverpool are a great team, they have great players, they have a great manager and certainly where they are now without playing unbelievable football this year is a good place to be," added Fowler from Goa, where the ISL is being contested this season.

"Plenty of games left, plenty of points to play for and Liverpool haven't sort of hit the ground running yet.

"They are going OK, they are getting good results at times but almost always you can be a little bit better, we know that."

Liverpool and Manchester City have locked the top two positions in the last two seasons and the former England forward expects the trend to continue.

"Man City are probably the closest challengers in all fairness," said the 45-year-old.

"This is a good season to be had and lots of games remain. I think it is going to be an interesting end to this year."

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Pritha Sarkar)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
liverpool
app
Close
e-paper
Lalengmawia of NorthEast United FC and Sunil Chhetri of Bengaluru FC in action during the 7th season of the Hero Indian Super League between NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa,(PTI)
Lalengmawia of NorthEast United FC and Sunil Chhetri of Bengaluru FC in action during the 7th season of the Hero Indian Super League between NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa,(PTI)
football

NorthEast, Bengaluru see winless streaks continue in stalemate

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 11:42 PM IST
The result meant Gerard Nus' side are now winless in seven games, while Bengaluru saw their four-game losing streak end but with a draw at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fulham manager Scott Parker.(Action Images via Reuters)
Fulham manager Scott Parker.(Action Images via Reuters)
football

Fulham boss Parker says Spurs fixture switch scandalous

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 09:13 PM IST
Fourth-placed Spurs were scheduled to face Aston Villa on Wednesday but that match was postponed after a COVID-19 outbreak forced the closure of the Midlands club's training ground.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Newcastle United - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - December 26, 2020 Manchester City's Sergio Aguero Pool via REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff/File Photo(Pool via REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Newcastle United - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - December 26, 2020 Manchester City's Sergio Aguero Pool via REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff/File Photo(Pool via REUTERS)
football

City's Aguero out for up to 10 days due to quarantine, says Guardiola

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 08:41 PM IST
Aguero was expected to start in last weekend's FA Cup third-round tie against second-tier Birmingham City but did not feature in the matchday squad as City won 3-0.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soccer Football - Champions League - Quarter Finals and Semi Finals Draw - Nyon, Switzerland - March 15, 2019 Liverpool club ambassador Robbie Fowler before the draw REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/Files(REUTERS)
Soccer Football - Champions League - Quarter Finals and Semi Finals Draw - Nyon, Switzerland - March 15, 2019 Liverpool club ambassador Robbie Fowler before the draw REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/Files(REUTERS)
football

'Mega tough' but Liverpool can retain title without being at best, says Fowler

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 05:49 PM IST
The Anfield side triumphed last season with seven games to spare but have looked less dominant this campaign though they remain level on points with Manchester United, who have a game in hand, at the top of the Premier League standings.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League - Group H - Ferencvaros v Espanyol - Groupama Arena, Budapest, Hungary - November 28, 2019 Espanyol coach Pablo Machin REUTERS/Tamas Kaszas/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League - Group H - Ferencvaros v Espanyol - Groupama Arena, Budapest, Hungary - November 28, 2019 Espanyol coach Pablo Machin REUTERS/Tamas Kaszas/File Photo(REUTERS)
football

Alaves, Huesca sack coaches in bid for survival

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 04:02 PM IST
Alaves, meanwhile, announced the sacking of Pablo Machin on Tuesday after a 3-1 defeat at Cadiz left them 16th in the standings on 18 points, two above the relegation zone.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v West Ham United - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - March 7, 2020 Arsenal's Mesut Ozil during the warm up before the match Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley/File Photo(Action Images via Reuters)
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v West Ham United - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - March 7, 2020 Arsenal's Mesut Ozil during the warm up before the match Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley/File Photo(Action Images via Reuters)
football

Outcast Ozil has no regrets about joining Arsenal

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 10:29 AM IST
Reports in British media say Ozil could move from the London club in January and manager Mikel Arteta has said he would be allowed to leave if they received a good offer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Semi Final - Manchester United v Manchester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - January 6, 2021 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks dejected after the match Pool via REUTERS/Peter Powell/File photo(Pool via REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Semi Final - Manchester United v Manchester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - January 6, 2021 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks dejected after the match Pool via REUTERS/Peter Powell/File photo(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Man United and Liverpool to meet in 4th round of FA Cup

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:02 AM IST
They are currently the top two in the Premier League. Between them they have won 19 FA Cups.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Ham's manager David Moyes walks on the pitch at the end of the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Stockport County and West Ham United at Edgeley Park in Stockport, England, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (Martin Rickett/Pool via AP)(AP)
West Ham's manager David Moyes walks on the pitch at the end of the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Stockport County and West Ham United at Edgeley Park in Stockport, England, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (Martin Rickett/Pool via AP)(AP)
football

West Ham squeeze past non-league Stockport 1-0 in FA Cup

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:00 AM IST
It earned West Ham a home match against third-tier Doncaster in the fourth round.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Paris St Germain's Neymar(REUTERS)
File photo of Paris St Germain's Neymar(REUTERS)
football

Back from injury, Neymar resumes training with PSG

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 08:50 PM IST
Neymar has been sidelined since he was taken off on a stretcher in stoppage time on Dec. 13 when PSG lost at home to Lyon 1-0 in the French league.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Third Round - Marine AFC v Tottenham Hotspur - Rossett Park, Crosby, Britain - January 10, 2021 Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho Pool via REUTERS/Clive Brunskill(Pool via REUTERS)
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Third Round - Marine AFC v Tottenham Hotspur - Rossett Park, Crosby, Britain - January 10, 2021 Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho Pool via REUTERS/Clive Brunskill(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Villa-Tottenham game off; Spurs to play Fulham instead

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 06:59 PM IST
  • Villa requested for its game against Tottenham to be rescheduled, the league said Monday, after a coronavirus outbreak at its training ground last week that led to 14 positive cases — 10 among players.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their third goal against U.S. Sassuolo at Allianz Stadium(REUTERS)
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their third goal against U.S. Sassuolo at Allianz Stadium(REUTERS)
football

Juventus' Ronaldo sets record with 15th Serie A goal

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 06:46 PM IST
The 35-year-old Portuguese fired a low diagonal shot into the bottom corner to seal a 3-1 win for his side against Sassuolo in stoppage time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Everton's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford stands during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and West Ham at Goodison Park in Liverpool,(AP)
Everton's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford stands during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and West Ham at Goodison Park in Liverpool,(AP)
football

Referee says should have focused more on Pickford's tackle on Van Dijk

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 03:55 PM IST
Pickford's reckless challenge, in a match between the Merseyside rivals in October, was made inside the penalty area but came after the referee had blown for offside.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Semi Final - Manchester United v Manchester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - January 6, 2021 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks dejected after the match Pool via REUTERS/Peter Powell/File photo(Pool via REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Semi Final - Manchester United v Manchester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - January 6, 2021 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks dejected after the match Pool via REUTERS/Peter Powell/File photo(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Solskjaer hopes to have Pogba, Lindelof and Shaw back for Liverpool game

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 03:36 PM IST
The trio missed the FA Cup third-round win over Watford at the weekend and are doubtful for Tuesday's league game at Burnley. Solskjaer's side has 33 points from 16 games and will move above leaders Liverpool if they avoid defeat at Turf Moor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soccer Football - Serie A - Udinese v Napoli - Dacia Arena, Udine, Italy - January 10, 2021 Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso reacts REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo(REUTERS)
Soccer Football - Serie A - Udinese v Napoli - Dacia Arena, Udine, Italy - January 10, 2021 Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso reacts REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo(REUTERS)
football

Napoli can't always be Brad Pitt, says Gattuso

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 07:22 AM IST
Napoli were second best for much of the match in Udine, but Tiemoue Bakayoko's 90th-minute header snatched victory for Gattuso's side in dramatic fashion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v U.S. Sassuolo - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - January 10, 2021 Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their third goal with Federico Bernardeschi (REUTERS)
Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v U.S. Sassuolo - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - January 10, 2021 Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their third goal with Federico Bernardeschi (REUTERS)
football

Ronaldo and Ramsey on target as Juventus beat Sassuolo

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 05:55 AM IST
Juventus capitalised on the numerical advantage as Danilo was left in plenty of space to fire home a fierce opener in the 50th minute, but the lead lasted just eight minutes as Gregoire Defrel levelled to stun the hosts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP