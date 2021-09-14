Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Messi, Neymar back in PSG squad for Champions League opener
Messi, Neymar back in PSG squad for Champions League opener

Argentine Messi and Brazil's Neymar played in World Cup qualifiers last Thursday and were back in Paris late on Friday. They missed PSG's 4-0 win over Clermont the following day.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 02:27 PM IST
Messi, Neymar back in PSG squad for Champions League opener(REUTERS)

Lionel Messi and Neymar have been included in Paris St Germain's Champions League squad for their trip to Club Brugge on Wednesday after the pair missed the weekend's Ligue 1 action following their return from international duty.

Angel Di Maria is not part of the 22-man squad after the Argentine winger was handed a three-game suspension by UEFA for stamping on Fernandinho in last season's Champions League semi-final against Manchester City.

Centre back Sergio Ramos's debut has again been delayed as the Spaniard has not fully recovered from a thigh injury, while midfielder Marco Verratti was also left out of the squad with a knee injury he sustained on duty with Italy.

 

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

