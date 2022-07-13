Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / 'Messi or Ronaldo?': Juventus legend Giorgio Chiellini reignites GOAT debate
football

'Messi or Ronaldo?': Juventus legend Giorgio Chiellini reignites GOAT debate

Former Juventus defender was asked to choose between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo during an interaction. The Italian has joined MLS team Los Angeles FC.
Giorgio Chiellini speaks at a press conference introducing his arrival to Major League Soccer club Los Angeles FC.(AFP)
Updated on Jul 13, 2022 07:15 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Former Juventus star Giorgio Chiellini had an illustrious football career in Europa before departing for MLS team Los Angeles FC. The defender played with and against some of the best players in the world during his time with Juventus, including Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Regarding Messi, the Italian played against him plenty of times in the UEFA Champions League. Meanwhile, Chiellini played against Ronaldo and also had him as a teammate. During an interaction with ESPN, he was asked a series of questions, including one on the GOAT debate.

The interviewer asked, "Messi or Ronaldo?"

Instinctively, he answered, "Ronaldo."

Also Read | Watch: Darwin Nunez’s epic miss vs Manchester United on Liverpool debut

Messi is currently with PSG, who are in their ongoing pre-season training. The Argentine joined the Ligue 1 giants on August 10 last year, leaving childhood club Barcelona. The attacker had an average debut season, where he could only muster 11 goals. Despite winning the Ligue 1 title, PSG failed to have an impact in the UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo rejoined Manchester United from Juventus ahead of the 2021-22 campaign for a reported fee of around 15 million euros. The Portugal captain ended up scoring 24 goals and securing three assists in 38 matches across all competitions, ending up as his team's highest goalscorer. Despite his heroics, United failed to secure Champions League qualification and the former Real Madrid is reportedly seeking a move. The 37-year-old also hasn't travelled with the team for their ongoing pre-season tour, citing personal and family issues.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Italian football journalist, Ronaldo has already been offered to Chelsea by his agent Jorge Mendes. Also according to journalist Julien Laurens, PSG have rejected the chance to sign the forward.

