Mexico vs Poland Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Lewandowski-led POL look to break deadlock in 2nd-half vs MEX

Mexico vs Poland FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score and Live Updates: With scores level at 0-0, Mexico and Poland will be looking to break the deadlock in the second-half of their Group C FIFA World Cup 2022 opener at Stadium 974, in Qatar on Tuesday. Mexico will be aiming to impress after reaching their eighth consecutive World Cup finals appearance, with a total of 17 appearances in the tournament history. No team has played as many games as Mexico at the World Cup without ever reaching the final (57). En route to Qatar 2022, they kept more clean sheets during the third round of CONCACAF qualifying, than any other nation (eight). Only table-toppers Canada (seven) conceded few goals at that stage than Mexico. Meanwhile, Poland have qualified for their ninth FIFA World Cup, but haven't made it past the gorup stages since 1986. Focus for Mexico will be on Hirving Lozano and the Napoli winger will be hoping to lead his side's frontline with style. Meanwhile, Poland will be relying on Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, who is also their captain.