Denmark vs Tunisia Highlights FIFA World Cup 2022: DEN, TUN share points after goalless stalemate

Updated on Nov 22, 2022 08:57 PM IST

Denmark vs Tunisia FIFA World Cup 2022 Highlights: Denmark and Tunisia share points after their FIFA World Cup 2022 opener ends in a goalless stalemate. Catch the Highlights of DEN vs TUN, FIFA World Cup 2022:

Denmark vs Tunisia Highlights FIFA World Cup 2022:
Denmark vs Tunisia Highlights FIFA World Cup 2022:(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk
Denmark vs Tunisia FIFA World Cup 2022 Highlights: Denmark and Tunisia share points in their opening fixture at the FIFA World Cup 2022 match at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan on Tuesday. Both the teams played a goalless draw, but it will Tunisia, who will walk with their head held high for denying Denmark a win. Tunisia showed great intensity throughout the 90 minutes, particularly in the first half. Striker Issam Jebali was denied by Kasper Schmeichel. The second half saw Denmark regain control, creating many threatening opportunities but all denied by Tunisia goalkeeper and defenders. Catch the Highlights of DEN vs TUN, FIFA World Cup 2022:

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 22, 2022 08:29 PM IST

    Denmark vs Tunisia LIVE score: Match draw

    The referee blows the full time whistle as the match ends in a goalless stalemate. Tunisia surely walk out with their heads held high as they share points with Denmark. 

  • Nov 22, 2022 08:26 PM IST

    Denmark vs Tunisia LIVE score: Late VAR drama

    Late VAR drama as the ball hits the hands of a Tunisia player, while dealing with a corner. The referee checks it on the screen, but is happy to allow the play to continue.

  • Nov 22, 2022 08:25 PM IST

    Denmark vs Tunisia LIVE score: Late corner

    Andreas Cornelius gets the ball and finds himself in a crowded position. He, however, manages an attempt, which is pushed away by the Tunisia goalkeeper for a corner. However, nothing comes out of it.

  • Nov 22, 2022 08:22 PM IST

    Denmark vs Tunisia LIVE score: Five minutes of additional time

    Five minutes of additional time as Denmark get a corner. Eriksen takes it, but is cleared away from danger.

  • Nov 22, 2022 08:20 PM IST

    Denmark vs Tunisia LIVE score: Two more substitute by Tunisia

    Mohamed Drager and Aissa Laidouni make way for Wajdi Kechrida, and Ferjani Sassi. One minute of normal time remains.

  • Nov 22, 2022 08:18 PM IST

    Denmark vs Tunisia LIVE score: Taha Khenissi is booked

    Taha Khenissi is booked for his charge and takedown against Mathias Jensen. 

    Denmark are trying to build an attack from their own half, but lose possession. 

  • Nov 22, 2022 08:12 PM IST

    Denmark vs Tunisia LIVE score: Tunisia make two more change

    Tunisia make two more change as Hannibal Mejbri and Taha Khenissi come in.

    Youssef Msakni and Issam Jebali make way for the duo.

     

  • Nov 22, 2022 08:09 PM IST

    Denmark vs Tunisia LIVE score: Mathias Jensen is booked

    Mathias Jensen is booked for his tackle on Naim Sliti. A little over 10 minutes remain in the match.

  • Nov 22, 2022 08:08 PM IST

    Denmark vs Tunisia LIVE score: Jensen takes an attempt

    Joakim Maehle gets the ball on the right side, plays it to Mathias Jensen, who takes a shot, but with no pace in it. Denmark are searching for gaps to exploit.

  • Nov 22, 2022 08:06 PM IST

    Denmark vs Tunisia LIVE score: 15 minutes to go

    We've reached 75 minutes in the game. Both teams have been denied once by their respective keepers. Score remains 0-0.

  • Nov 22, 2022 08:01 PM IST

    Denmark vs Tunisia LIVE score: Andreas Christensen hits the post

    Eriksen takes a ferocious strike with his left foot just outside the D, forcing Tunisia goalkeeper to make a save. The ball goes for a corner, which is headed into the post by Andreas Christensen.

  • Nov 22, 2022 07:59 PM IST

    Denmark vs Tunisia LIVE score: Tunisia introduce Naim Sliti

    Tunisia introduce Naim Sliti in place of Anis Ben Slimane. We're reaching the final 20 minutes, excluding the additional time as both teams still search for an opener.

  • Nov 22, 2022 07:57 PM IST

    Denmark vs Tunisia LIVE score: Denmark introduces substitutes

    Tunisia keep possession as Denmark are ready to introduce substitutes. 

    Captain Simon Kjaer passes the armband to Eriksen as Mathias Jensen comes in. 

    Jesper Lindstrom replaces Andreas Skov Olsen.  

  • Nov 22, 2022 07:52 PM IST

    Denmark vs Tunisia LIVE score: Both team try to find opening

    Tunisia try to keep possession and build an attack from their own half, until Joachim Andersen takes down a player, following which referee blows the whistle for freekick.

    Meanwhile, Denmark now on trhe move but the ball is cleared for a corner by Tunisia's Yassine Meriah. 

    We've passed the hour mark.

  • Nov 22, 2022 07:47 PM IST

    Denmark vs Tunisia LIVE score: Goal denied due to offside

    Andreas Skov Olsen finds the net but Mikkel Damsgaard was offside so the goal has been denied. DEN 0-0 TUN (54')

  • Nov 22, 2022 07:44 PM IST

    Denmark vs Tunisia LIVE score: Three quick corners for Tunisia

    Three quick corners for Tunisia but the deliveries aren't that good and are easily cleared by the Denmark players.

  • Nov 22, 2022 07:43 PM IST

    Denmark vs Tunisia LIVE score: Good run by Aissa Laidouni

    Denmark slow things down as Tunisia keep pressing hard. They switch the match from one flank to the other, before losing possession. 

    Meanwhile, Aissa Laidouni gets the ball right at his half and makes a strong run, before losing control of the ball. Over 50 minutes on the clock and score remains 0-0.

  • Nov 22, 2022 07:37 PM IST

    Denmark vs Tunisia LIVE score: Tunisia start strong

    Tunisia start from where they left and try to make early inroads. However, Joachim Andersen deals with the threat and sends the ball for a corner.

  • Nov 22, 2022 07:36 PM IST

    Denmark vs Tunisia LIVE score: Second half gets underway

    The players walk out for second half. Tunisia will get the ball rolling this time around. The referee blows the whistle as action resumes at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan. 

  • Nov 22, 2022 07:21 PM IST

    Denmark vs Tunisia LIVE score: First half ends

    A setpiece for Denmark right at the end of first half, Eriksen takes it and sends a good ball, but it is cleared by Yassine Meriah. 

    Meanwhile, the referee blows the whistle for first half as both the sides go into the break 0-0.

  • Nov 22, 2022 07:19 PM IST

    Denmark vs Tunisia LIVE score: Four minutes of additional time

    Four minutes of additional time in first half as the score remains 0-0

  • Nov 22, 2022 07:17 PM IST

    Denmark vs Tunisia LIVE score: Denmark make 1st substitution

    Denmark make an substitution right before the first half interval. Thomas Delaney walks out and in comes Mikkel Damsgaard

  • Nov 22, 2022 07:15 PM IST

    Denmark vs Tunisia LIVE score: Save by Schmeichel

    Issam Jebali gets the ball inside the Denmark D and takes an attempt, only to be denied by Kasper Schmeichel, who makes an excellent save to keep it 0-0.

  • Nov 22, 2022 07:13 PM IST

    Denmark vs Tunisia LIVE score: Opportunity wasted by Denmark

    Five minutes remain for the first half to end and the deadlock still remains intact.

    Andreas Skov Olsen gets a ball on the right flank, drills in a nice cross, but none of the Dane players are able to make a contact. Opportunity wasted.

  • Nov 22, 2022 07:10 PM IST

    Denmark vs Tunisia LIVE score: Good stuff by Tunisia

    Denmark with another threatening move as Andreas Skov Olsen receives the ball on the right side of the D. However, he loses posession and Tunisia make a quick counter, only to be awarded with a corner. 

    Aissa Laidouni gets the ball on the bounce but strikes it wide. Good stuff by Tunisia.  

  • Nov 22, 2022 07:07 PM IST

    Denmark vs Tunisia LIVE score: Denmark try their luck

    Denmark try their luck, with Joachim Andersen making an aerial pass, trying to find a striker inside Tunisia D. However, the goalkeeper collects it with no fuss.

  • Nov 22, 2022 07:04 PM IST

    Denmark vs Tunisia LIVE score: DEN send two crosses

    Denmark send two cross in the span of a minute, before Tunisia regain control. They then try to build an attack of their own and does a great job, but the forward falls inside the D, but referee asks to continue.

  • Nov 22, 2022 07:01 PM IST

    Denmark vs Tunisia LIVE score: 30 minutes into the match

    We've reached the half an hour mark and the score still remains 0-0. Both the teams have defended well, but with this much intensity, we might see a goal before the interval.

  • Nov 22, 2022 06:59 PM IST

    Denmark vs Tunisia LIVE score: Denmark show composure

    After too much of commotion near the Denmark D, with Tunisia players pressing hard for the ball, the Dane mange to evade the situation. They build an attack, before it is cleared away for a throw-in by Tunisia's Aissa Laidouni.

  • Nov 22, 2022 06:56 PM IST

    Denmark vs Tunisia LIVE score: Issam Jebali denied by the flag

    Issam Jebali receives the ball right at the start of Denmark's half and charges with the ball. He manages to send the ball inside the net as well but is marked offside by the linesman. 

    Meanwhile, Rasmus Kristensen gets a yellow card for his tackle. DEN 0-0 TUN (25')

  • Nov 22, 2022 06:53 PM IST

    Denmark vs Tunisia LIVE score: Good cross by Joakim Maehle

    Denmark try to get things under control, and plays is from their D, before playing it on the left flank towards Joakim Maehle. He then sends a dangerous ball inside the Tunisia D, which is cleared for a corner.

  • Nov 22, 2022 06:50 PM IST

    Denmark vs Tunisia LIVE score: Tunisia build another attack

    Tunisia build another attack from their D, but the striker fails to control the long ball, which is headed towards Kasper Schmeichel by his defender. He then releases the ball quickly, but Denmark fail to make a quick counter. Just over 18 minutes and the scoreline is 0-0.

  • Nov 22, 2022 06:47 PM IST

    Denmark vs Tunisia LIVE score: Denmark search for gaps

    Rasmus Kristensen receives a ball inside the D, and tries to play a cross, but his attempt is deflected away by the Tunisia defender.

  • Nov 22, 2022 06:46 PM IST

    Denmark vs Tunisia LIVE score: Tunisia dominate first 15 minutes

    15 minutes have gone, the scoreline remains 0-0, but it Tunisia, who have lifted the stadium with their attacking football.

  • Nov 22, 2022 06:44 PM IST

    Denmark vs Tunisia LIVE score: Another attempt by Tunisia

    Mohamed Drager takes an attempt at the goal, but his shot takes a deflection after smashing Christensen and goes just wide of the goalpost. 

    Tunisia take a corner but fail to make anything out of it.

  • Nov 22, 2022 06:40 PM IST

    Denmark vs Tunisia LIVE score: Tunisia keep things tight

    Denmark concede a free kick right next to the centreline but inside the Tunisia half. They take a quick freekick but soon lose possession. However, Denmark fail to build anything out of it as they concede a throw in. Over eight minutes on the clock the score remains 0-0.

  • Nov 22, 2022 06:37 PM IST

    Denmark vs Tunisia LIVE score: Tunisia maintain possession

    In a surprising turn of events, it is Tunisia, who have kept possession and are threatening to score the first goal. The Denmark defenders are on their toes as there have been no shots at the target yet.

  • Nov 22, 2022 06:35 PM IST

    Denmark vs Tunisia LIVE score: Good intensity by Tunisia

    Tunisia take an attempt at the goal but Christensen stands tall with a strong block. He puts his head in the line of the ball, not allowing the ball to reach the Denmark goalkeeper.

  • Nov 22, 2022 06:33 PM IST

    Denmark vs Tunisia LIVE score: Tunisia give strong fight

    A strong start by Denmark, but Tunisia are pumped up and responding equally well.

  • Nov 22, 2022 06:31 PM IST

    Denmark vs Tunisia LIVE score: Denmark get the ball rolling

    Tunisia with a 3-4-3 formation. The referee blows the whistle, Denmark will get the ball rolling.

  • Nov 22, 2022 06:27 PM IST

    Denmark vs Tunisia LIVE score: Pre-match rituals

    The players walk out in the middle and we are ready with the pre-match rituals. Denmark will be donning red, their opponent Tunisia will be wearing white. 

  • Nov 22, 2022 06:17 PM IST

    Denmark vs Tunisia LIVE score: A look at Tunisia's line-up

    Tunisia make four changes in their line-up from the 5-1 defeat to Brazil in their pre-World Cup friendly.

    Danish-based players Anis Ben Slimane and Issam Jebali are both included in the starting line-up.

  • Nov 22, 2022 06:09 PM IST

    Denmark vs Tunisia LIVE score: Tunisia's record at FIFA World Cup

    Tunisia have made six World Cup appearances and have never made it to the knockout stage. 

    They have been pooled alongside Denmark, France and Australia this time, which makes things more or less difficult for them.

  • Nov 22, 2022 06:03 PM IST

    Denmark vs Tunisia LIVE score: Head-to-Head

    The two sides have only met once, prior to this match, which was back in 2002. Denmark had then emerged victorious.

  • Nov 22, 2022 05:56 PM IST

    Denmark vs Tunisia LIVE score: Line-ups

    Denmark: Kasper Schmeichel, Joakim Andersen, Simon Kjaer (c), Andreas Christensen, Joakim Maehle, Pierre-Emil Hojbjerg, Thomas Delaney, Christian Eriksen, Andreas Skov Olsen, Kasper Dolberg, Rasmus Kristensen

    Tunisia: Aymen Dahmen, Ali Abdi, Montassar Talbi, Yassine Meriah, Dylan Bronn, Mohamed Draeger, Aissa Laidouni, Ellyes Skhiri, Anis Ben Slimane, Youssef Msakni (c), Issam Jembali

  • Nov 22, 2022 05:52 PM IST

    Denmark vs Tunisia FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Denmark and Tunisia. The match will be played at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, and the kick-off is scheduled for 6:30 PM IST. Stay tuned for all updates on the match! 

