Sunday, Apr 28, 2024
Mikel Arteta has a message for Arsenal players: “Don't get carried away with yourself”

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 28, 2024 11:36 PM IST

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur: After winning a tough match, Gunners coach had a word of caution for his players.

After just barely managing to beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-2, a clearly pleased Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta had a message for his team, “Don't get carried away with yourself.” Clearly, today, the Gunners were lucky to escape with a win courtesy VAR as well as a fiery first half that saw them score three quick goals leaving Tottenham Hotspur on the ground, but not out as was clear from their second-half performance. They managed to score two goals and came within inches of drawing the match before running out of time. There was a clear sigh of relief from Arsenal fans and players on the pitch after the referee blew his whistle to end the exciting proceedings. An eminently watchable match that saw end-to-end skirmishes. There was no time wasted by either side, playing excellent soccer throughout.

Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta celebrates at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.(AP)
Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta celebrates at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.(AP)

Arteta, during the after-match presser, said, “Don't get carried away with yourself. Just understand we have to be better, we want to be better.” Knowing that Tottenham could have snatched a draw in this match, he indicated that the players need to focus much more on their task before they can come anywhere near lifting the trophy. He added, “There's a margin for improvement and we go again against Bournemouth.”

Arsenal will play Bournemouth on Saturday and fortunately, for them, it will be at home. Thereafter, they play Manchester United and home to Everton. A very tough test before the season ends. It promises a thrilling title race as they try to hold off the rampant, pep Guardiola-led Manchester City.

That his players were mentally strong and knew what needed to be done was made clear by Arteta too. Reuters quoted him as saying, “We are right on it. The motivation and what is ahead is beautiful.”

It has not all gone Arsenal’s way though. They had lost 2-0 at home to Aston Villa in the Premier League and thereafter, they have been able to pull back from a virtual abyss. However, the loss meant Manchester City had the advantage. If City win all their matches they will likely lift the trophy. So far, they have played one match less than Arsenal and are just one point behind them in the EPL table.

Notably, Gunners are chasing their first league title in 20 years.

Despite the tough win today, Arteta had some encouraging words for his team too. He said, “This team has a lot of courage and determination to make it happen. I have (faith in the players).”

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Sports / Football / Mikel Arteta has a message for Arsenal players: "Don't get carried away with yourself"
