Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest: Pep Guardiola's side eke out win; stay just behind Arsenal in EPL table

Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest: For all intents and purposes, this was a David vs Goliath show. While Manchester City were in the 2nd spot on the English Premier League (EPL) table, Nottingham Forest were down in the 17th spot before the kick-off. Having said that, as a number of top 5 teams in the league would testify, on any given day, these smaller teams have it in them to beat the best. The chances of that happening to Manchester City were, of course, not good considering that they have won four out of the last five matches and drawn one. Nottingham Forest were coming off a pretty bad streak having lost two, drawn another 2 and won just one. Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest: Josko Gvardiol scores City's first goal.(Action Images via Reuters)

However, as the EPL season has testified this season, scoring has become extremely tough. For instance, Manchester City has dominated all its matches, yet found scoring difficult. Even the tie against Arsenal saw them fully dominating the match. Then there is the case of Liverpool. Yesterday they dominated the match against West Ham, but could just not score.

For City, their talisman Erling Haaland has not been in sterling form and others in the team have not been able to step into the vacuum although players like Phil Foden have done yeoman’s service. However, considering they still find themselves in a great position to lift the trophy, indicates that the team, as a whole, has been working very well together.

The match started with City dominating the early exchanges, but Forest were not overtly awed and kept counter-attacking. They did not just manage to hold off City, but actually gave their much stronger rivals a lot to worry about with their quick and accurate passing often leaving the City full-backs scrambling.

However, City did manage to score, but only through a set piece. A corner was pounced upon by Gvardiol at the near post and he headed it past everyone into the top corner. Amazing vision and movement by Gvardiol. It came in the 32nd minute.

However, Nottingham still made a match of it. They kept attacking and came quite close to scoring. In fact, if they had not missed by inches, they would have been ahead.

The first chance fell to Woods. Aina’s cross towards the far post is deflected by Montiel towards the 6-yard bow and all Woods had to do is tap it in. But he botched it, seeing the ball across the goal and not into it!

The next one is a corner taken by Hudson-Odoi and sent towards the box, Ederson tries to hold it, but drops it instead, however, Murillo, just like Wood, is unable to tap it in! It was yet as shocking as it was unexpected.

Teams go into half-time with Ake and Rodri arguing animatedly about what was going wrong!

The second half started on a fiery note with the first chance coming Forest's way. Elanga frees himself from Akanji and Walker and sets up Wood. But he just was notable to tap in! Delayed it too long and then it was too weak! Shocking to watch!

Things got so bad that Pep Guardiola ha to send Erling Haaland in for Jack Grealish who was getting more and more on the back-foot in the face of the fierce Forest players.

It was a good substitution! City finally, broke down the Forest back with Haaland doing the honours. De Bruyne fed Haaland in the box on the right, where he had to contend with Murillo with a deft side-step and shot the ball into the far corner.

Thereafter, Forest tried hard, but City just wound down the clock.

It ended 2-0 in City's favour. Clearly, Pep Guardiola has set Arsenal's Mikel Arteta a very hard challenge. Remains to be seen which side blinks first, although Arsenal almost did against Tottenham today. However, even City were not at their brilliant best against Forest today.