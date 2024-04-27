Liverpool vs West Ham 2-2: Thriller ends in tie; Klopp's side drop more points in title chase

Liverpool vs West Ham United: This was a fixture where both teams had everything to gain from a win. While Liverpool’s title challenge, which were in tatters, could be revived to an extent, for West Ham, placed in 8th spot ahead of this match, a win would have meant making a meaningful movement towards higher spots with a misfiring Manchester United in sight just ahead of them. As for Liverpool, going for a win would have meant leapfrogging Manchester City and jumping into the second spot behind Arsenal again. And since this is Manager Jurgen Klopp’s last season at Liverpool, the team should have had motivation enough to try to go beyond the line of duty to log a win. Of course, even then, going forward, Liverpool’s title chase can be revived only if Arsenal or City lose some of their remaining matches. Adding to the woes of Liverpool was that Mohammad Salah and Darwin Nunez have gone off scoring. West Ham United vs Liverpool: Michail Antonio scores Wes Ham's second goal.(Action Images via Reuters)

That was all before the match. And it is clear now which one of these two teams were the hungrier of the two for a win.

In what finally turned out a thrilling match, the sides battled to a 2-2 draw. Although Liverpool dominated the proceedings, they were just too wasteful of the chances created shooting wide or at the goalkeeper. In effect, if they were already not so, Klopp's side are truly out of the title race now.

It all started predictably enough with Liverpool dominating in terms of ball possession and West Ham United looking to break on the counter-attack. Considering that they have a weak back and an attack that is sharp, the strategy made sense.

It finally paid off with West Ham scoring a sensational goal almost at the end of the first half through Jarrod Bowen in the 42nd minute. A sucker punch! However, the corner was excellent, but the Liverpool defense was abysmal. Bowen managed to score despite being totally surrounded by the opposition players.

And it came off sustained pressure just after West Ham came close with a shot that Alisson had to contend with. However, thereafter Jarrod Bowen jumped unmarked and headed home from the resulting corner. Conceding the first goal was not something new for Liverpool as the side had done so for the 16th time this season.

However, second half saw a rejuvenated Liverpool intent on attack. Chances aplenty were created, but they mostly went begging with the standout chance being created by Luiz Diaz who set up a perfect pass only for Gravenberch to shoot over the bar. It was the easiest of chances.

Till, finally, the sustained pressure paid off for Liverpool. In the 48th minute, after a melee in the penalty box, Robertson side-foots the ball onto the post and past Areola, barely managed to get fingers to it, but could not keep it out of the goal.

For a change, Liverpool were able to turn ball possession into a goal even though it was quite messy!

A number of more chances came in the way of Trent Alexander-Arnold. Cody Gakpo and others, but nothing materialised from them.

In the 65th minute fortune favoured Liverpool again! This time too it was a messy goal inside the penalty box. Gakpo stationed at the far post on the right saw the ball coming to him and he took a shot, but it was not sent towards the goal. It went diagonally across the box, deflected off Ogbonna, hit Soucek and then Alphonse Areola and fell into the net. An amazing own goal!

However, it was enough to galvanise Liverpool even more and the attacks came in waves, with the West Ham goal being under constant threat. However, again, Liverpool players were most off target, or hit the ball at the goalkeeper or in areas that he could easily make saves. Luis Diaz and Alexis Mac Allister were found guilty on a number of occasions.

It proved quite expensive, ultimately, because West Ham continued trying to launch counter-attacks and found some space as the Liverpool defense was too oriented towards attacks, leaving open spaces for the opposition to exploit.

It was the dangerous Antonio who inflicted the damage on Liverpool. Jarrod Bowen's cross from the right into the Liverpool penalty area was met by a flying Antonio with a well-taken header that left the goalkeeper rooted to the ground! Antonio simply moved into the open space between Quansah and Alexander-Arnold to head past Alisson. This was in the 77th minute and left barely any time for Liverpool to try and score. However, this season, Liverpool have scored in extra time on a number of occasions.

And at this juncture, Klopp brought on Salah. However, just before the player came on, he was seen vociferously arguing with Klopp and gesticulating with his arms!

In fact, there was treble substitution with Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez and Joe Gomes replacing Luis Diaz, Wataru Endo and Trent Alexander-Arnold. Replacing Diaz was a surprise as the player had been a livewire throughout the match.

And Salah and Nunez combo almost scored! A brilliant ball from Salah was intercepted at the last moment by a desperately sliding Coufal.

Just after that, there was another chance for Liverpool though, but they just could not put the ball in the gaping goal. Harvey Elliott shot hit the bar. Clearly, he could have done better.

And Liverpool simply ran out of time. And probably, their title chances are now well and truly sunk - unless of course, Arsenal or Manchester City lose some of their upcoming games. Liverpool fans would certainly be keeping their fingers crossed.

Not that the draw was any good for Burnley. They needed much more to to try and escape the relegation zone.