Manchester City vs Brighton 4-0: With big win, Pep Guardiola puts Arsenal on notice

Ahead of the English Premier League match against Brighton, Manchester City found themselves in an enviable position. Their closest rivals, Arsenal and Liverpool have done what they could and the EPL table is reflecting that reality. While Arsenal are on top of the table, Liverpool are in second with Manchester City third. However, there is a proviso - City had played 2 matches less than either of these teams till today. Now, all the manager Pep Guardiola-led side had to do was to win its next two matches to stay relevant in the League for the trophy. Both rivals Arsenal and Liverpool have had contrasting fortunes. While the Gunners beat Chelsea 5-0, Liverpool actually managed to lose to Everton 0-2. For Liverpool, the title race may be over unless either Arsenal or City implode. City, if they win both their EPL games, will be sitting pretty on 79 points and Arsenal are currently on 77. Clearly, this is City’s trophy to lose, if they are of that bent of mind. Manchester City vs Brighton: Kevin De Bruyne scores an amazing flying goal off his head.(Action Images via Reuters)

That was the setting before the start of the match and for City fans, there was much uncertainty. It mostly stemmed from the fact that City had allowed themselves to be bundled out of the Champions Trophy. Add to that the fact that in the last 5 matches, City have won just 3 and drawn 2. Surely, that is not the kind of form a team that was dreaming of winning the EPL trophy should have been exhibiting?

Notably, City have dominated all the matches it has played in over the recent months, even the ones that it lost, but their problem was that they just could not score. Yes, the finger is pointing at Erling Haaland who seems to have lost his goal-scoring touch entirely. However, today, he was missing due to injury.

The match started in a surprising way. For 17 minutes, Brighton contended for the ball in fierce fashion. They were courageous to the extreme with their passing and even their goalkeeper showed some ball skills to skip away from a charging City player and that too in the 6-yard box. They had adopted the man-to-man marking system and were coping brilliantly. It was amazing to watch them match City skill-for-skill.

Until it wasn't. Brighton was the first to blink when their passing skills awry, they lost the ball and then their man-to-man marking system failed with Kevin De Bruyne freeing himself at the right edge of the box. In the meanwhile, the lightning-fast Foden slipped Walker free on the sideline and his looping cross was met by a flying De Bryne with a shockingly well-aimed header that went into the right corner just above the outstretched hand of a desperately diving goalie! Spectacular! City 1- Brighton 0!

It should be said that the free-kick was a bit dicey. Foden appeared to have slipped and fallen and not because of any foul. Where is VAR?

Brighton immediately tried to hit back, but their attack just fell short. It was a quick attack that deserved much more than they got. Joao Pedro gets a corner on the left and finds Dunk, but his header sees the ball hit the ground and it went straight to Ederson.

However, City had grabbed the advantage. It was clear that Brighton were not able to consistently match City in ball possession, losing it frequently as they were charged down by City players. However, their courage under fire was to be admired.

However, courage does not win matches. And soon enough, Brighton cracked again.

Foden wins a free-kick just outside the box on the right side. He wanted a penalty, but the referee pointed out the foul was committed outside the box. Both Foden and De Bruyne stand over the ball. However, Foden takes it. For some reason, the wall just did not have enough men in it. He smashes the ball, but it hits the back of a Brighton player and ricochets into the goal, leaving the goalkeeper wrong-footed. City 2 - Brighton 0!

City were not done yet. They did not go off the boil, looking to score the third goal and make sure there were no comebacks for Brighton. And they got it too. This time again they caught Brighton in possession in the box, stole the ball and slammed it into the net, with Foden scoring the goal with a well-placed shot into the left corner! And it was just the 34th minute. Amazing turnaround! City 3 - Brighton 0!

However, City still kept attacking. Wave by wave came towards Brighton, but they were stopped virtually at the last moment. And that is how it stayed till half-time.

The second half got off to a fine start for Brighton and with Gross dribbling into box but got his arm tugged at by Rodri. The decision for a penalty went to VAR, but it rejected it.

Considering that Foden got a free-kick and scored from the other end with what did not look like a foul, this decision left many stretching their heads.

The good thing for Brighton was that they were playing well and at the same time denying City a free run.

Having said that, City still found a way through and in the 62nd minute scored again! WithBrighton fighting for the ball in the City half, Ederson took it upon himself to launch it long, freeing Kyle Walker for a run inside the right channel. Brighton fail to see the danger. He takes the ball on his chest and into the box, but he mishits it, nevertheless, he does not allow the goalie to get a hold of it. The ball beaks well for Alvarez, who simply taps into the goal. City 4 - Brighton 0!

In the 70th minute, Brighton should ideally have won a penalty with Joao Pedro being clipped from behind inside the box by Gvardiol, but the referee was not interested. VAR says no penalty.

And that is the way it ended even though 5 minutes were added to regulation time.

The match today was surely City putting Arsenal on notice about how things will be going forward!