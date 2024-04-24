Chhangte brace in dramatic Mumbai win

Disbelief hung heavy on a humid evening in Goa as Mumbai City sucker-punched FC Goa three times in second-half injury-time to win the first-leg of the semi-final of the Indian Super League (ISL) 3-2 on Wednesday. Two goals came from Lallianzuala Chhangte whose duet with Jayesh Rane repaired an evening where Mumbai City were palpably out of tune. Between the double whammy, Vikram Partap Singh struck. Two goals came from Lallianzuala Chhangte whose duet with Jayesh Rane repaired an evening where Mumbai City were palpably out of tune. (PTI)

It turned around a game that FC Goa had controlled and were leading till the 90th minute through goals from Boris Thangjam and Brandon Fernandes. Chhangte has 15 goal contributions (9 goals and six assists) this season, the most among Indians and sixth overall. For the second time in as many games, he scored after 88 minutes. Unlike against Mohun Bagan Super Giant, he finished on the winning side this time.

Shifting inside, Chhangte timed his run perfectly to meet Rane’s pass and make it 1-2 in the 90th minute. FC Goa goalie Dheeraj Moirangthem spilling Gurkirat Singh’s drive into the path of Vikram Partap Singh made it 2-2 in 90+1 and in the sixth minute of stoppage time, Chhangte slipped in between Nim Dorjee and Jay Gupta to score the winner, off another Rane assist. Introduced in the 64th minute, Mumbai City coach Petr Kratky would be hard-pressed to think of a substitute who has made greater impact than Rane.

“This is why we didn’t win the league. If you don’t show character, you don’t win,” said FC Goa coach Manolo Marquez.

The collective brain fade never looked like coming till it did. Mehtab Singh’s error had put Mohammed Yasir through who delivered into Thangjam’s path for FC Goa to lead in the 16th minute. The home team choked Mumbai City’s passing outlets, especially the out ball for Vikram Partap and when Fernandes struck with a superb long-ranger after another Mehtab Singh error, in the 56th minute, it seemed all over for Mumbai City. Only it wasn’t.