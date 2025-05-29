Search Search
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Mistrial ruled in case against Diego Maradona's medical team, lawyers say

Reuters |
May 29, 2025 10:41 PM IST

The date for the new trial was not initially announced and new judges were not nominated.

The homicide case against Diego Maradona's medical team was declared a mistrial, their lawyers said on Thursday.

The case against Diego Maradona's medical team was declared a mistrial(AFP)
The case against Diego Maradona's medical team was declared a mistrial(AFP)

The 2020 death of the soccer star who led the Argentine team to World Cup victory from heart failure while he was recovering from surgery shook the nation. Seven members of his medical team were charged with negligent homicide in a trial that began on March 11.

The defendants have denied the charges of "simple homicide with eventual intent" in Maradona's treatment. They were facing prison sentences of between eight and 25 years. 

The Thursday decision came after one of three judges in the case, Judge Julieta Makintach, resigned on Tuesday in the face of allegations of an ethical breach.

Video surfaced showing her apparently being interviewed by a camera crew as part of a documentary in the corridors of the Buenos Aires courthouse and in her office, which breached judicial rules.

"This is all a great embarrassment," defense attorney Miguel Angel Pierri told media outside the courthouse.

Thursday, May 29, 2025
