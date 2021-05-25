Home / Sports / Football / Modric extends contract with Real Madrid
football

Modric extends contract with Real Madrid

Croatia international Modric's contract was due to expire at the end of next month but he signed a new deal alongside Real president Florentino Perez.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 25, 2021 04:12 PM IST
Real Madrid's Luka Modric.(AP)

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has signed an extension to his contract until June 2022, the Spanish side said on Tuesday.

Croatia international Modric's contract was due to expire at the end of next month but he signed a new deal alongside Real president Florentino Perez.

"I'm proud and happy to keep wearing the shirt of the best club in the world," Modric, 35, said on Twitter.

Modric, who joined Real from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012 for around 40 million euros, was one of Real's top performers in an overall disappointing season in which they lost out on the La Liga title to city rivals Atletico Madrid and were beaten in the Champions League semi-finals by Chelsea.

Modric, who will represent Croatia at the European Championship, was one of several high-profile Real players to run down their contract.

Winger Lucas Vazquez and captain Sergio Ramos are both set to leave for free unless they sign extensions before June 30.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Yaas Live
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP