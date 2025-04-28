Mohamed Salah breaks the internet with iconic selfie goal celebration as Liverpool clinch Premier League title

Liverpool defeated Tottenham 5-1 on Sunday at Anfield, to win the Premier League 2024-25 title on Arne Slot’s debut season as manager. It was an exciting affair as the visitors opened the scoring via former Liverpool player Dominic Solanke in the 12th-minute. That opened the floodgates as Luis Diaz equalised in the 16th-minute, followed by Alexis Mac Allister (24’) and Cody Gakpo (34’) making it 3-1 at half-time. Mohamed Salah takes a selfie with fans.(REUTERS)

Then Mohamed Salah scored his side’s fourth goal in the 63rd-minute, and it more or less confirmed the title for Liverpool. Then, a Destiny Udogie own goal in the 69th-minute made it 5-1 for Liverpool.

Salah hogged the spotlight as he also maintained his lead in the Golden Boot race. Meanwhile, he also had a special celebration after his goal, as he ran towards the Kop stand, and clicked a selfie with the fans in what was a special moment.

The moment went immediately viral, and Salah even shared the selfie on his social media after the match.

Salah’s goal also took him past Sergio Aguero as the highest Premier League international goalscorer. Speaking after the match, Salah was asked to compare his role under Slot to how it was with Jurgen Klopp earlier.

He said, “You can see the numbers. Now I don't have to defend much. The tactics are quite different. I said 'as long as you rest me defensively I will provide offensively', so I am glad that I did. He listened a lot and you can see the numbers.”

“When you play in the Premier League you have to defend but I said that I can gamble and somehow I can make a difference. My number of assists shows that, you can create chances as well,” he added.

Liverpool have also won the league title for the second time after 2019-20. It is also their 20th English top-flight overall, level with Manchester United for the joint-most by any side.